Mahesh Babu is all praise for Suriya in his review of Scene, calls the Jithu Madhavan film a must watch

Taking to X, Mahesh Babu wrote, "The #Scene is seen and loved 😎😎😎 Cool, smart and so much fun… @Suriya_offl is fabulous as Inbaraj 🔥🔥🔥 Nazriya and Naslen are fantastic … @jithumadavan, brilliant writing and excellent execution… Impressive In every department … A must watch"

Scene had a strong start at the box office. The makers shared an official update about the film's worldwide box office numbers on Instagram. It showed that Scene has managed to collect ₹145 crore worldwide gross within 3 days of release.

Suriya thanked fans for all the love. He wrote, "Our hearts are full of gratitude! The love and warmth you have shown #SCENE, across languages & borders, means the world to our Team, Jo & me. Thank you for coming to the theatres with so much trust. Your love gives us the courage to keep exploring our horizons. Forever grateful!

Happy Diwali Dear All."

The film is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, and produced by Suriya and Jyothika's 2D Entertainment and the newly established Zhagaram Studios. Anandaraj, Lal, Rajpriyan, Suresh Mathiyalagan and Gajaraj also star in it. In Scene, Suriya plays a cop named Inbaraaj, who is known for his swagger and attitude. Upon his arrival, the inmates of the prison behave erratically. He is forced to take on an investigation after his secret is exposed. The film also marks the return of Nazriya Nazim in Tamil cinema after 12 years. Naslen makes his Tamil debut with the film.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which will release in 2027.