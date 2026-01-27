Mimi Chakraborty alleges public harassment during Bongaon performance, takes legal action

Just days after actor Mouni Roy spoke about a shocking harassment incident in Karnal, Bengali actor Mimi Chakraborty has come forward with her experience of public harassment. Known for her work in films like Sudhu Tomar Jonyo, Kelor Kirti, and Proloy, Mimi revealed that she faced humiliating treatment while performing at an event organised by the Naya Gopal Gunj Yubak Sango Club in Bongaon. Mimi Chakraborty has spoken out about her public humiliation during a performance in a recent social media post.

Mimi Chakraborty alleges harassment onstage In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Republic Day, Mimi described being abruptly asked to leave the stage mid-performance, without prior notice. She added that derogatory remarks were made on the microphone as she exited, which she said “not only humiliated me but defamed me publicly.”

In the long note Mimi wrote, "As we celebrate Republic Day, we speak of freedom and equality. But the independence and dignity of women and artists are still too easily violated. I have built my image and career on my own over the years. Staying silent today would only normalise the humiliation of artists. I was invited by Naya Gopal Gunj Yubak Sango Club to perform at an event in Bongaon. Mid-performance, I was abruptly asked to leave the stage without any prior communication, in front of the audience."

"There were many people waiting to see me and meet me, including fans who had come for a picture. Leaving the stage that way, followed by derogatory remarks on the microphone, was not just humiliating, it defamed me publicly. I left quietly to maintain decorum. I have now taken the matter to the appropriate legal authorities and believe in due process. If I keep quiet today, this behaviour will be repeated tomorrow. Dignity on stage is non-negotiable," she added.