Mandakini recalls old rumour that her father shot her: 'I had no clue why they were all so concerned'

Mandakini was discovered by filmmaker Raj Kapoor and played one of the leads in his film Ram Teri Ganga Maili. She made her acting debut opposite Raj's youngest son Rajiv Kapoor. The actor recently appeared along with Varsha Usgaonkar and Sangeeta Bijlani on The Kapil Sharma Show where she spoke about her career and several other unknown anecdotes from her life, including the rumour that her father had shot her. Mandakini said she had no idea why people were asking about her when she reached the set. (Also read: Kapil Sharma teases Mandakini over Ram Teri Ganga Maili: ‘Married men would hide her pics in their wallets’) Mandakini recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili and its music became a hit. Mandakini even received a Filmfare nomination as Best Actress for her performance. The film is known for its bold scenes involving Mandakini, one where she is breastfeeding and another where she is seen bathing underneath a waterfall. In the show, host Kapil Sharma shared that the waterfall from the film which was in Uttarakhand was named after her. The two also talked about other parts of her life including strange rumours and her married life.

The actor told Kapil on the show, "There was a news spread that my father shot me. When I reached the sets everybody came to me asking whether I was okay. I had no clue why they were all so concerned about me and later I came to know about the rumour."

Mandakini has been quite private about her personal life as well. She married a former Buddhist monk, Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur, and they have two children, a son and a daughter. Initially when they met, they had to communicate through her mother. The actor further added on the show, "My mother was from Himachal so we used to go there quite often. I never went to the mountains, so there I met my husband and we got married. When we met for the first time he didn’t know Hindi, so I had to tell his mom and then she would translate it for him. By the time we got married, he learnt Hindi."

The actor was last seen in the film Zordaar in 1996 with Govinda. She also appeared in the films Dance Dance, Kahan Hai Kanoon and Pyaar Karke Dekho. Mandakini launched her song, the single Maa O Maa, last August.

