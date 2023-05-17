Kapil Sharma teases Mandakini over Ram Teri Ganga Maili: ‘Married men would hide her pics in their wallets’

Mandakini, Sangeeta Bijlani and Varsha Usgaonkar will appear as guests in the upcoming episode on The Kapil Sharma Show. In a new clip shared by Sony Entertainment Television on its Instagram page, show's host Kapil Sharma teased Mandakini by joking that married men would hide her picture in their wallet after Ram Teri Ganga Maili's release. (Also Read | Mandakini on her breastfeeding scene in Ram Teri Ganga Maili) Mandakini was the lead in the 1985 film Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Kapil said, "Mandakini k baare mein sab jaanta hai. Pehli film jab Ram Teri Ganga Maili aayi na, har koi inka deewana hogaya tha. Shaadi shuda aami jo biwi k darr se inke posters ghar mein nahi lagate woh phir apni biwi ki photo k peeche inki photo lagate the (Everybody knows Mandakini. When her film Ram Teri Ganga Maili released everybody was moonstruck by her. Married men who would be too scared to put her posters on the wall would hide her photos behind their wives’ pictures)."

"Biwiya aake poochti thi, 'Aare nayi heroine aayi Mandakini dekhi? Woh kehte hai, 'Nahi maine toh nahi dekhi.' Woh kehti hai, 'Maine bhi nahi dekhi. Woh jab maine tumhara purse khola toh pata chala (Their wives would ask, ‘There’s a new heroine, Mandakini, did you see her?’ The men would reply, 'No, I haven't'. The wives would respond, 'Neither did I. But when I opened your purse I came to know)." Mandakini laughed at this remark.

Kapil then teased Sangeeta Bijlani over the names of her films. He said, "Sangeeta ji k filmon k naam aap agar dekho toh bare crime oriented hote the jaese k Hathyar, Jurm, Paap Ki Kamaee. Toh aapne kabhi confirm kiya yeh writer the ya jail se choote the saare log (If you see the names of Sangeeta's films they are very crime oriented such as Hathyar, Jurm, Paap Ki Kamaee. Did you ever confirm if they were indeed writers or convicts)?" Both Sangeeta and Mandakini burst out laughing.

Ram Teri Ganga Maili (1985) is a romantic drama film directed by Raj Kapoor. The film stars Mandakini and Rajiv Kapoor in lead roles. The film created a row because of Mandakini's bold scenes of breastfeeding and bathing in a transparent saree.

Hathyar (1989) is an action crime film directed by JP Dutta. It also featured Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Amrita Singh, Asha Parekh, Paresh Rawal and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Paap Ki Kamaee (1990) was an action crime film directed by Kawal Sharma. It starred Mithun Chakraborty, Shilpa Shirodkar and Prem Chopra. Jurm (1990) was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It also featured Vinod Khanna and Meenakshi Sheshadri.

