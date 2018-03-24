Salman Khan assures help for his ill Veergati co-actor Pooja Dadwal

Former actor Pooja Dadwal, who worked with Salman Khan in 1995 film Veergati, left the country in a state of shock when she revealed that she had no money to treat herself out of tuberculosis. It was reported that Dadwal tried to reach Salman Khan for help without any success.

However, when Salman Khan was asked about it at a press conference in Pune, he said that help has reached Dadwal.

According to a report in DNA, after reminding everyone that Pooja was paired opposite Atul Agnihotri in the film, Salman said, “​I just heard about it, and are trying help our as much as we can. Our team is already on to it and taking care of it. I didn’t know she was going through a difficult phase like this. I think she will be ok.”

Dadwal has been abandoned by her family in her difficult times.

She has been admitted in Shivdi Hospital in Mumbai since 15 days. In an interview to Navbharat Times, Dadwal said, “I learned 6 months ago that I had something as serious as TB. I tried to contact Salman Khan for help, but nothing has been done so far. If he looks at my video then maybe he will try to offer some help. I have been admitted to this hospital for the last 15 days. I have been doing casino management in Goa for the last several years. I have no money at all, I depend on others for even a cup of tea.”

On the work front, Salman Khan is working with director Ali Abbas Zafar on his upcoming film Bharat. He is also looking forward to the release of Race 3 that also features Jacqueline Fernandez and is directed by Remo DSouza.

Follow @htshowbiz for more