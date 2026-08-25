Vijay Deverakonda calls Irumudi a ‘must watch’, congratulates Ravi Teja: ‘Glorious atmosphere in Telugu cinema halls’

Vijay took to X and wrote, “What a glorious atmosphere in the Telugu cinema halls @RaviTeja_offl anna and my darling @ShivaNirvana have created a celebration across the Telugu states. #Irumudi is a must watch for the gripping storytelling and the message. Biggest celebratory hugs to Ravanna, Shiva and @MythriOfficial.”

Filmmaker Shiva Nirvana and actor Ravi Teja both returned to the screens this Friday in need of a hit after Kushi (2023) and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (2026). And going by the performance at the box office so far, it looks like they might have achieved that. Ravi has also been unanimously praised for his performance, and now Vijay Deverakonda has shared a glowing review of the film on social media. (Also read: Irumudi Twitter review: Ravi Teja delivers his best performance in recent times, say fans about ‘hard-hitting’ film )

Shiva, who directed Vijay in Kushi, replied to the kind message and wrote, “Vijay bro. Thank you so much.”

About Irumudi Irumudi stars Ravi as an alcoholic father, Trinadh, who decides to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha for his daughter Manikanta, played by Nakshathra. He has to forgo all his vices for the time period, but finds himself having to protect the girls in the village during a period he’s supposed to be non-violent.Irumudi stars Ravi as an alcoholic father, Trinadh, who decides to undertake Ayyappa Deeksha for his daughter Manikanta, played by Nakshathra. He has to forgo all his vices for the time period, but finds himself having to protect the girls in the village during a period he’s supposed to be non-violent.

Meanwhile, Vijay last starred in the 2024 film The Family Star and the 2025 film Kingdom. Both films failed to make a mark at the box office and received lukewarm reviews. He also had cameos in the 2024 hit Kalki 2898 AD and in Sing Geetham this year.

About Vijay's films Vijay is currently shooting for Ravi Kiran Kola’s Rowdy Janardhana, which stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. He also has Rahul Sankrithyan’s Ranabaali with wife Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star. After films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Ranabaali will be the third film in which Rashmika and Vijay will appear together as lead actors.

In Ranabaali, Vijay essays the role of Ranabaali while Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo, best known for The Mummy, plays the antagonist Sir Theodore Hector. Ranabaali is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, with T-Series presenting the film. The movie is set against a British-era backdrop and will be made as a period action drama. Set in the 19th century, the film is based on real historical events that took place between 1854 and 1878.