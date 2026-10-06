Qazi Touqeer eliminated from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 20? Singer's team breaks silence on dengue rumours and reports of his eviction

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Qazi Touqeer's health has become a talking point among viewers after reports claimed that the singer had contracted dengue and was taken out of the house for treatment. His team has now clarified the situation, saying Qazi has been dealing with a fever and low energy but continues to remain inside the Bigg Boss house and has not been eliminated. The clarification came through a statement posted on his official Instagram account. Qazi Touqeer remains inside Bigg Boss 20 amid health scare; team clarifies fever, addresses dengue and eviction rumours.

Qazi Touqeer is unwell but continues to remain inside Bigg Boss 20 Qazi has reportedly been running a fever for the past few days. While he has been taking rest whenever possible, the singer has continued to take part in the house activities when his health permits.

"A heartfelt update for the Qazi family. Our rockstar Qazi has been dealing with fever for the past few days inside the Bigg Boss house and has been taking some much-needed rest whenever he gets the chance. Recently, he was feeling a little low on energy and was taken to the medical room, where he was examined by the doctor. He continues to be inside the Bigg Boss house, and we remain in touch with the BB team regarding his well-being. Even while taking it a little easy, Qazi continues to participate, entertain everyone and bring his infectious positivity to the house. That's our rockstar," the statement read .