Hanuman Ansh team offers prayers to Neem Karoli Baba at Nainital’s Kainchi Dham a day after director warns of overcrowding
The team appreciated the smooth and well-organised arrangements for devotees as well as the ongoing development works at the ashram.
The team of Hanuman Ansh visited the revered Kainchi Dham in Nainital on Monday, a day after the film's director, Vishal Chaturvedi, had warned devotees of reported overcrowding at the ashram. However, the film's team appreciated the smooth, well-organised arrangements for devotees, as well as the ongoing development work at the ashram.
Hanuman Ansh team visits Kainchi Dham
The film's lead actors, Shobhinaw Satyaa, Purnima Tiwari, and producer Ragini Sona, praised the experience as unforgettable and expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for facilitating their visit to Kainchi Dham. They said the well-organised arrangements enabled them to have a hassle-free darshan of Baba Neem Karoli and seek his blessings.
In a video message, actor Shobhinaw told ANI, “Our entire team got the opportunity to visit Kainchi Dham. We would like to thank CM Pushkar Singh Dhami for inviting us here. We took Baba’s ashirwaad, and it was a heartfelt moment. We also received the opportunity to witness Uttarakhand’s Rangotsav festival 2026.”
He added, “We got to see so many different colours of Uttarakhand’s culture. I had never seen anything like it before. There were beautiful musical performances, traditional instruments being played, and nagadas (traditional drums) being played. The atmosphere was truly something to witness. It was wonderful to see Uttarakhand’s culture being promoted. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami invited us, honoured us, and even danced with us. It showed how much he loves and respects the culture. He was also among the first to recognise our film and appreciate it.”
Director warns devotees of overcrowding
On Sunday, Vishal took to his Instagram handle to share a video and urged devotees to check the situation before heading to Kainchi Dham due to reported overcrowding. He had said, “Kainchi Dham is overcrowded, and people have said that this is because of the influence of Hanuman Ansh. If that is the case, and if that is not the case, even then, people should visit there only after knowing the present conditions."
He added, “It is my humble request that if there is overcrowding, please consider visiting other places. Don’t become part of a situation where women and children feel suffocated or get stuck in traffic jams."
About Hanuman Ansh
Hanuman Ansh has been written and directed by Vishal . The film is based on the life and teachings of Neeb Karori Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. The film, which was made on a budget of ₹2 crore has crossed ₹400 crore at the box office, was released in theatres on August 7, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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