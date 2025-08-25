Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
Kingdom OTT release: When and where to watch Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse's latest film

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 05:12 pm IST

Kingdom OTT release: Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer was released in theatres on 31 July and received mixed reviews. 

Kingdom OTT release: Gowtam Tinnanuri’s spy action drama film, Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, Bhagyashri Borse and Venkitesh, was released in theatres on 31 July to mixed reviews. As is the norm with most Telugu cinema, the film will now be released on OTT less than a month before the release. Know when and where to watch it.

Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse in a still from Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.
Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse in a still from Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Kingdom OTT release

Kingdom will stream on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi on Ganesh Chaturthi on 27 August. Making the announcement on social media, Netflix India's official handle wrote, “In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes.”

The film's producer, Sithara Entertainments, also shared the announcement with a similar caption, announcing that it will be available to stream in multiple languages. Kingdom is called Saamrajya in Hindi due to title issues. Interestingly, the OTT release announcement was made on the 8th anniversary of Vijay's hit film Arjun Reddy and the 3rd anniversary of his dud, Liger.

About Kingdom

Kingdom is a Telugu spy action thriller that tells the story of a constable-turned-spy called Suri (Vijay) who agrees to go on a dangerous mission to Sri Lanka to look for his long-lost brother Siva (Satyadev). Once there, Suri inadvertently faces off cartel king Odiyappan’s (Baburaj) son Murugan (Venkitesh), which complicates things. Helping Suri along the way is Dr Madhu (Bhagyashri), who falls for him.

Kingdom was released in theatres amid high expectations, but after receiving mixed reviews, it collected 82.02 crore worldwide in its lifetime. The film ends by setting up a sequel.

The Gowtam-directed film also caused controversy when it was criticised for portraying Sri Lankan Tamils. Cadres from Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) held a protest outside theatres in Tirchy, tore posters, and stopped screenings, demanding a ban on the film. The Madras High Court placed on record the undertaking given by the Tamil Nadu state police that they would provide protection, if needed, to the movie theatres, where the film is screened.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
