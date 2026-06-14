Parvathy on backlash after speaking out on misogyny in Kasaba: ‘It was not about me, it was about all women’

Actor Parvathy was at the center of trolling after she spoke on the film 2016 Malayalam film Kasaba, starring Malayalam film legend Mammootty in the lead role. The actress had pointed out a scene in the film that she found misogynistic and questioned the superstar’s decision to deliver the dialogue. She was trolled mercilessly for the remarks and even received rape and death threats online. She filed a complaint after which two persons were arrested by the police. (Also read: Parvathy recalls shooting Maryan scene for hours while drenched: ‘I had to loudly say I am on my period’) Parvathy Thiruvothu has opened up about facing backlash for her comments during the Kasaba row.

What Parvathy said about the backlash In a new interaction with Zoom, Parvathy has opened up about the issue and said, “20 days after whatever statement I made, I noticed it was not about me. It was about all women. The way women came together around that period… I was sitting in awe. Nobody could have written about the script of the universe better. There were allies from the community of men, who said this is not about Parvathy having said anything, this is about a woman having an opinion and sticking to it.”

On Uyare becoming a hit She went on to add, “When my movie released a year after that, Uyare, and it became a massive hit. While there was a boycott Parvathy going on. One of the most wonderful things about the audience in Kerala is that they can really love you or hate you but they will still celebrate you if you do a good job. They ask me would you repeat the same statements? I said that whenever I speak I speak with integrity. The fact is, that the changes that has happened since 2017 has been phenomenal.”

Parvathy is a National Award-winning actor who has acted in films like Take Off, Uyire, Qarib Qarib Single, Charlie, Maryan and Bangalore Days. Parvathy was last seen in the 2024 Malayalam film Ullozhukku and Tamil films Thangalaan and Her. She will soon be seen in the Malayalam films Pradhama Dhrishtya Kuttakkar and I, Nobody.

The actor will soon star in Hrithik Roshan’s maiden production titled The Storm for Prime Video under HRX Films. The series will be created and directed by Ajitpal Singh. The story has been written by Ajitpal Singh, Francois Lunel, and Swati Das. The show will also stars Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad. Storm is billed as a high-stakes thriller drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai.