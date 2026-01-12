Parvathy recalls shooting Maryan scene for hours while drenched: ‘I had to loudly say I am on my period’
Parvathy recalled an uncomfortable moment during the shoot of Maryan when she was on her period and had to ask to get changed multiple times.
Actor Parvathy earned acclaim for her performance in Maryan, the Tamil film in which she was paired opposite Dhanush. The film was released in 2013 and was a box office success. The actor reflected her experience working on the set of the film, recalling that she was on her period on the first day of the shoot. Speaking with The Male Feminist podcast on their latest episode, Parvathy shared how she had clearly stated that she wanted to change her dress after it was not agreed by the makers. (Also read: Parvathy Thiruvothu recalls horrific incident when a stranger hit her on the chest: ‘I was a child at that time’)
What Parvathy said
When the host asked Parvathy whether she has ever gone on set and told her director that she was on her period, she immediately said yes. She went on to share her experience, and said, “Maryan ek movie kiya hain maine Tamil mein (I did a Tamil film called Maryan), first day of shoot was me getting completely drenched in water and being romanced by the hero. They are pouring water and water… and I realised that I haven't carried any change. I don't have an entourage of people taking care of me or anything.”
‘They had no idea how to respond…’
She added, “At one point I had to go back and tell him that I want to go back to the hotel and change and come. They were like no no we do not have time. Then I had to loudly say that I am on my period. I have to. They had no idea how to respond to that.” Maryan was directed by Bharat Bala.
The actor will soon star in Hrithik Roshan’s maiden production titled The Storm for Prime Video under HRX Films. The series will be created and directed by Ajitpal Singh. The story has been written by Ajitpal Singh, Francois Lunel, and Swati Das. The show will also stars Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad. Storm is billed as a high-stakes thriller drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai.
