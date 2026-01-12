Parvathy recalls shooting Maryan scene for hours while drenched: ‘I had to loudly say I am on my period’

Actor Parvathy earned acclaim for her performance in Maryan, the Tamil film in which she was paired opposite Dhanush. The film was released in 2013 and was a box office success. The actor reflected her experience working on the set of the film, recalling that she was on her period on the first day of the shoot. Speaking with The Male Feminist podcast on their latest episode, Parvathy shared how she had clearly stated that she wanted to change her dress after it was not agreed by the makers. (Also read: Parvathy Thiruvothu recalls horrific incident when a stranger hit her on the chest: ‘I was a child at that time’)

Dhanush and Parvathy in a still from Maryan, which released in 2013.