Parvathy Thiruvothu recalls horrific incident when a stranger hit her on the chest: ‘I was a child at that time’

Actor Parvathy Thiruvothu spoke candidly about some scary experiences as a child, when she was harassed by male strangers. The actor was speaking on The Male Feminist on their latest episode when she shared a horrific incident about one particular incident when she was hit on the chest by a stranger. (Also read: Parvathy Thiruvothu says Hrithik Roshan is ‘grounded’ despite his superstardom) Parvathy Thiruvothu has spoken about facing harassment as a child.

What Parvathy said During the chat, Parvathy opened up about her experiences and said, “We are born, and then we are assaulted. Auto mein ghus rahe ho, pinch kar diya. Railway station me mummy ko chhor ke waapas dad ke saath chal rahi thi kisi ne chest pe maar ke chala gaya. It was not even like touching, it was like thap! I was a child at that time and I remember being in pain.”

‘Our bodies have been impacted by these experiences’ She went on to add, “My mom used to teach me how to walk on the streets. Don't window shop. Look at men's hands. Imagine a situation when a mother has to teach this to her child. Also flashing! The number of times I have turned around and seen a guy with his mundu up… showing his thing. I had no idea what was happening at that time. It is only much later when you go back and see that our bodies have been impacted by these experiences.”

Parvathy is a National Award-winning actor who has acted in films like Take Off, Uyire, Qarib Qarib Single, Charlie, Maryan and Bangalore Days.

The actor will soon star in Hrithik Roshan’s maiden production titled The Storm for Prime Video under HRX Films. The series will be created and directed by Ajitpal Singh. The story has been written by Ajitpal Singh, Francois Lunel, and Swati Das. The show will also stars Alaya F, Srishti Shrivastava, Rrama Sharma and Saba Azad. Storm is billed as a high-stakes thriller drama set against the backdrop of Mumbai.