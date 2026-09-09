BJP asks Gujarat Congress MLA to apologise for sitting during Vande Mataram

A controversy erupted in the Gujarat assembly on Wednesday after Congress MLA Imran Khedawala sat during part of the singing of the national song Vande Mataram at the start of the monsoon session. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded an apology. Khedawala, who represents Ahmedabad’s Jamalpur-Khadia constituency and is the lone Muslim legislator in the House. (Facebook/ImranKhedawalaMLA)

The three-day session began with the customary rendition of the national song. Khedawala, who represents Ahmedabad’s Jamalpur-Khadia constituency and is the lone Muslim legislator in the House, initially stood and later took his seat while other members remained standing.

BJP leaders including minister of state Pravin Mali condemned the incident. “Whenever the legislative assembly begins its session, there has been a tradition for years of starting the proceedings with Vande Mataram. Today’s incident has tarnished this long-standing tradition,” Mali said.

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He said Khedawala “stood up when Vande Mataram began but soon sat down, which amounts to an insult to the national song”. Mali asked whether the act was an individual decision or reflected the Congress party’s position and demanded that the party clarify its stand and apologise.

“Vande Mataram means ‘I bow to Mother India’. It is a salutation to the motherland,” he said, adding that the state government strongly condemned the incident.

Khedawala rejected the charge of disrespect. He said he stood for the stanzas of Van`de Mataram traditionally sung since 1937, associated with leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, BR Ambedkar and Rabindranath Tagore.

Khedawala said he respected Vande Mataram “as much as it has been sung until now” and would continue to stand for the portions used since 1937. He added that he sat down “when the extra stanzas added by the BJP began.”

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He called the choice personal, said his worship was of God alone while his loyalty was to the country, and objected to the BJP “issuing certificates of patriotism.”

Congress whip Kirti Patel said Khedawala stood during the singing of Vande Mataram and disputed the allegation that he had remained seated throughout.

BJP leaders, including education minister Jitu Vaghani, sought action from speaker Shankar Chaudhary. People familiar with the matter said the ruling party planned to raise the matter formally with the speaker.