iPhone 18 India prices: Pro starts at ₹1,64,900; Pro Max priced from ₹1,79,900
Apple has unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max with Siri AI and a new burgundy colour. Here's everything Indian buyers need to know.
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Max globally on Wednesday. India is among the first wave of markets where the new flagship phones will be available.
In India, the iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900. Both models will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options. Buyers can choose from burgundy, glacier, silver and black finishes. Apple said pre-orders will begin on September 12, with sales starting on September 18.
Also read: Apple iPhone 18 launch LIVE updates: iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable phone, out now; check details here
New iPhone 18 AI upgrades and camera performance
Deep Dive
The headline upgrade is Apple's new 48MP Fusion Main camera. It features a variable aperture, which is a first for the iPhone lineup. Users can manually adjust aperture settings for better creative control or let the phone automatically optimise depth of field and lighting.
Apple has also introduced Pro Controls inside the Camera app. Users can manually adjust shutter speed, aperture, white balance and exposure while viewing a live histogram. The company said the upgraded computational photography pipeline delivers sharper images.
The iPhone 18 Pro lineup also debuts Apple Reference Image, a feature that creates an authenticated reference version of a photo using signed sensor data. Apple has said that it will help users verify image authenticity by distinguishing edited images from originals.
Apple's new A20 Pro processor, which is based on a 2-nanometer technology, powers both phones. Apple claims it offers 50% more memory bandwidth than the A19 Pro, a faster 7-core GPU, and a Dual 16-core Neural Engine designed to handle AI workloads.
The Pro models also feature a redesigned Dynamic Island. It can display up to three Live Activities simultaneously, alongside a new thermal management system with a next-generation vapour chamber for sustained performance during gaming.
Also read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max new colors first look: Burgundy joins Black, Silver, and Blue
Battery life and Siri AI value for money
Apple claimed the iPhone 18 Pro Max delivers the largest battery life improvement ever on an iPhone. The company says eSIM-only models can provide up to 45 hours of video playback, while the iPhone 18 Pro offers up to 36 hours.
Fast charging has also improved, with wired charging reaching 50% in around 15 minutes under supported conditions.
The devices ship with iOS 27, which brings Apple Intelligence and the new Siri AI. Apple said that Siri AI can understand personal context across apps.
While the iPhone 18 Pro offers comparable premium features in a smaller size, the iPhone 18 Pro Max continues to target consumers who desire a larger display and flagship experience.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More