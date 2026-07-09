Delhi-NCR rain fury: Car inside ditch, clouds engulf high-rise, severe waterlogging | WATCH

Heavy and continuous rain, massive traffic, waterlogging, and alerts for more downpour - Thursday was a rain-filled day for the Delhi-NCR region. From vehicles caving into a ditch to clouds hovering around high-rise buildings, several visuals went viral as normal life was disrupted by rain. The downpour in Delhi-NCR resulted in a chaotic morning for daily commuters.

While the rain brought a respite from the high temperatures in the national capital and the neighbouring cities, it resulted in a chaotic morning for daily commuters. Follow live updates for June 9 rains here.

Meanwhile, local administration and traffic police in Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad have been deployed to manage the flow of vehicles, news agency ANI reported.

Delhi rainfall triggers chaos In Delhi, the Mehrauli-Badarpur (MB) Road emerged as one of the worst-affected stretches, with severe waterlogging leading to a total blockade of traffic movement.

Similar scenes were reported from the Burari area, where roads were completely underwater.