When will Delhi-NCR's wet spell end? IMD says rainfall likely to continue till...
For those wondering when the rain will ease, the IMD has indicated that the current weather is likely to continue for the next two days.
Delhi-NCR woke up to relentless rain on Wednesday, with large parts of the region struggling to cope with waterlogged roads, traffic snarls and disrupted public transport. While the showers brought relief from the recent spell of high temperatures, they also left commuters battling long delays across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.
For those wondering when the rain will ease, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the current weather is likely to continue for the next two days.
Rain likely till July 11: IMD
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Delhi and forecast a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain for July 9. Rainfall activity is expected to continue in the national capital till July 11, suggesting that intermittent showers are likely to persist over the coming days, according to the weather department's seven-day forecast.
Also read | 'Next 12 hours...': Nonstop rain chokes Delhi, Ghaziabad, Gurugram; people asked to stay indoors
Southwest monsoon completed its advance across the country on July 9. The weather department said the monsoon has now covered the remaining parts of the north Arabian Sea, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, bringing the entire country under its influence.
This year's nationwide monsoon coverage was completed one day later than the normal date of July 8.
Commuters bear the brunt
The impact of the rain was visible across the National Capital Region from the early hours of the day.
Also read | Rain in Delhi-NCR due to ‘influence of low-pressure area, monsoon trough’: What does that mean?
Heavy showers paralysed normal life in several cities, with traffic congestion, delayed cab bookings, waterlogged roads and longer waits for buses and other public transport becoming a common sight.
In Gurugram, the situation was particularly severe as several stretches remained submerged, prompting some private offices to advise employees to work from home.
Also read | Delhi-NCR rain fury: Car inside ditch, clouds engulf high-rise, severe waterlogging | WATCH
Roads near the Delhi-Jaipur Highway service lane at Narsinghpur, Basai, Kadipur and Sohna Road witnessed significant waterlogging, slowing traffic to a crawl. Several vehicles reportedly broke down after getting stuck in flooded stretches, leaving commuters stranded for hours.
As rain continued to lash the region, dramatic visuals flooded social media. Videos showed vehicles caving into a ditch, while clouds engulfed high-rise buildings, highlighting the scale of the downpour.
Although the showers have brought much-needed respite from soaring temperatures, they have also turned the daily commute into an ordeal for thousands across Delhi-NCR, with rain-related disruptions expected to continue as the wet spell persists till July 11.
(With inputs from agencies)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More