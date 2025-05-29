‘That is not funny’: Golden retriever walks in heels, video sparks debate over pet safety

A video of a golden retriever walking around in a pair of shiny high heels has gone viral, racking up over 900,000 views and sparking a flurry of reactions online. While many viewers found the clip adorable and amusing, others expressed concern for the dog’s comfort and safety. The video has divided the internet, with some calling out the owner for allegedly using the pet for social media content at the expense of its well-being. The video clocked more than 900k views.(Instagram/@imhongtea)

In the video, the golden retriever—with its trademark wagging tail—is seen walking indoors in a pair of silver high-heeled sandals. The heels, featuring a clear strap and block-style elevation, are stylish enough for any fashionista—but it’s the dog’s poise that really caught the attention.

Take a look at the video:

The internet, predictably, had a lot to say — and not all of it was in agreement. While many users flooded the comments section with heart emojis, sparkle stickers, and playful praise for the golden retriever’s unexpected fashion statement, others were quick to voice concern. Some viewers questioned whether the high heels could harm the dog or make it uncomfortable, urging pet owners to prioritise animal welfare over viral content.

Also read: ‘She looks Indian’: Woman mocked for eating with hands on London train, viral video ignites culture war

Many wrote, “That is not funny.”

A user added, "The baby might get hurt.”

One user noted, “It seems to me to be unfriendly of them animals to use it to get followers on Instagram, and more putting those shoes that bend a leg.”

A user commented, “What a pity they annoy their pets like this, they put so much on them that they don't think about them.”

“It's not funny at all - irresponsible owner to create such content and risk the hind legs for likes,” wrote one user.

Another added, “Another video displaying how you enjoy hurting this beautiful soul again, PURE ANIMAL CRUELTY!!!”

Also read: Jilted boyfriend throws grenade at ex-girlfriend’s house in Thailand, dies in blast