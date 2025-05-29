Jilted boyfriend throws grenade at ex-girlfriend’s house in Thailand, dies in blast

A 35-year-old man in Thailand threw a hand grenade at his ex-girlfriend’s house after she refused to get back together with him. He died in the ensuing blast, while the ex-girlfriend survived unharmed. A jilted boyfriend died in a grenade explosion in Thailand (Representational image)

According to a report in Bangkok Post, the 35-year-old man was killed and four others injured in the grenade blast on May 25. The incident occurred in the Tha Chana district of Thailand, police confirmed.

Here’s what happened

Surapong Thongnak had reportedly reached his ex-girlfriend’s house after the couple broke up. He was hoping to reconcile with her. However, the woman refused to get back together with Surapong.

After he failed to change his ex-girlfriend’s mind, an enraged Surapong attempted to stab her with a pair of scissors. Passersby intervened to stop him.

Surapong then went back to his car, retrieved a hand grenade, pulled the pin and threw it towards the group of people who had gathered to stop him. The grenade, an M26 fragmentation grenade, failed to explode right away.

Grenade blast kills jilted boyfriend

Surapong then picked it up, hoping to throw it again. However, the grenade exploded in his hand.

The force of the explosion shattered the windows of cars parked nearby. Surapong was found lying in a pool of his own blood when authorities arrived at the scene. He did not survive the blast.

Four other people – two men and two women – suffered injuries in the last. According to Bangkok Post, they were taken to Tha Chana Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the target of Surapong’s wrath, his ex-girlfriend, survived unharmed. She had run back to the house before the grenade exploded.

Police found 500 grams of methamphetamine inside Surapong’s Honda Civic car, which was also damaged in the blast. Mothership reported that five years ago, he had also been jailed on drug-related charges.

