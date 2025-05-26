Disowned son of Thailand king becomes a Buddhist monk, renewing succession drama

Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, one of the disowned sons of Thailand's King Rama X, has shared a series of Instagram photos showing his ordination as a Buddhist monk in Bangkok. The ceremony, held on Vesak Day – a major Buddhist holiday – was not a quiet affair. The 43-year-old posted multiple photos of his ordination, hinting that the move may have royal backing and deeper implications for Thailand’s uncertain royal succession. Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse is the disowned son of Thailand's King Rama X.(Instagram/@vacharaesorn1981)

The ordination of Vivacharawongse, commonly referred to as Than Oun, has renewed the debate around who will become Thailand’s next king.

Who is Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse?

Vacharaesorn is the second son of King Maha Vajiralongkorn (Rama X) and his former wife, actress-turned-royal Sujarinee Vivacharawongse (formerly Yuvadhida Polpraserth). Born in 1981, Vacharaesorn was raised in the United States after being exiled from the Thai royal family in 1996, along with his mother and three brothers.

Despite growing up abroad and living as a civilian, he has remained connected to the Thai community and has increasingly appeared in public events since his surprise return to Thailand in 2023. Now, his ordination has added fuel to speculation that he may be preparing for a royal comeback.

According to a report in Vanitatis, Vacharaesorn’s return to Bangkok could indicate that he is trying to regain his father’s favour.

Who is King Rama X?

King Maha Vajiralongkorn, now 72, ascended to the Thai throne in 2016 following the death of his father, King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Known formally as Rama X, he has had a turbulent personal life and an often controversial reign, largely conducted from abroad - primarily in Germany.

He has been married four times and is known for maintaining both a queen and a royal consort, reviving centuries-old palace traditions. His health, age, and complicated family dynamics have thrown the royal succession into question.

How many times has Rama X been married, and who are his children?

Rama X has had four wives:

Princess Soamsawali (his cousin): One daughter, Princess Bajrakitiyabha

Sujarinee Vivacharawongse (formerly actress Yuvadhida): Four sons and one daughter (Princess Sirivannavari). The sons were disowned in 1996.

Srirasmi Suwadee: One son, Prince Dipangkorn Rasmijoti

Queen Suthida: No children

He also has a royal consort, Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, whose title was once stripped but later restored.

Why is the royal succession unclear?

Thailand laws of succession prioritise male heirs, but King Rama X’s only officially recognised son, Prince Dipangkorn, is believed to suffer from a developmental condition that may hinder his ability to rule. Meanwhile, most of Rama X’s other sons, including Vacharaesorn, were stripped of their royal titles in 1996.

Princess Bajrakitiyabha, his eldest child from his first marriage, was once seen as a potential heir - if the king chose to rewrite the laws that don’t allow a woman on the throne. However, she has been in a coma since 2022, with little information on her condition. The king’s other daughter, Princess Sirivannavari, lives in Thailand and has royal status but is not currently in the official line of succession.

Why is Vivacharawongse a possible heir despite being disowned?

While Vacharaesorn was officially cut off from the royal line nearly three decades ago, his recent actions suggest a quiet rehabilitation. In Thailand, it is customary for male royals to spend time in a monastery before taking on public duties, according to Vanitatis. Many observers see his ordination as a signal that he may be in the process of being reinstated.

His public praise of his father on social media, along with his prominent return during important cultural and religious moments, further suggests he may be re-entering the royal fold—possibly even as a contender for the throne.