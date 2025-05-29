Search Search
Thursday, May 29, 2025
‘She looks Indian’: Woman mocked for eating with hands on London train, viral video ignites culture war

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 29, 2025 07:43 AM IST

A woman eating with her hands while talking on the phone on a London metro train has sparked a fierce debate online.

A video of a woman eating with her hands and speaking on the phone while on the London metro has sparked a heated debate on social media. While some slammed the woman and assumed she “looked Indian,” others defended her.

A woman in London was spotted eating with bare hands and talking on the phone. (Screengrab (X))
A woman in London was spotted eating with bare hands and talking on the phone. (Screengrab (X))

“So this is London tube, the new trend of eating biryani with bare hands is the next sensation (sic),” an X user wrote while sharing a video. In the clip, a woman speaks on the phone, sitting beside two men glued to their mobiles.

Also Read: Indian-origin politician slammed for sharing ‘racist’ meme showing opponent as lazy pothead

While talking, she is also seen eating from a plate on her lap. She continues talking and eating until the end of the video. A packet, which some claimed was her food bag, is on the seat beside the woman.

Another X post claimed that the incident occurred in London Docklands. The social media user described the place as “the home of hi-tech and sophisticated banking”. The post further claimed, “An Indian woman is on the phone, eating her dinner with her hands.”

Take a look at the post:

How did social media react?

“I hope she enjoyed it. It looks good. Multi-tasking on the commute, eating and chatting with a friend. Winning,” an individual posted. Another added, “Health and hygiene are no longer revered in the UK.” A third joined, “This is the cultural enrichment we lacked.”

Also Read: Desis defend ‘Indian men’ slammed for posing with Vietnamese woman in traditional attire

A fourth expressed, “How do people eat burgers and chips on a train… thought they also used their hands. Same with kebabs, chicken, etc. Not sure why you object to a brown woman and not everyone else eating in the same manner.” A fifth wrote, “It’s weird enough to eat food like that with your hands. But why do they always play with it between mouthfuls, too?”

