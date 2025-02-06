Desis defend ‘Indian men’ slammed for posing with Vietnamese woman in traditional attire

A video of a group of men taking pictures with a Vietnamese woman wearing traditional attire has divided the internet. While some tried slamming the men with racist remarks, others came to their defence. A group of men posing with a Vietnamese woman dressed in Ao Dai. (Screengrab (TikTok))

“If you travel to Vietnam around the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday, you’ll have the opportunity to see many Vietnamese women wearing traditional Ao Dai while taking photos to commemorate the new year most of everywhere around the big cities,” an Instagram page shared along with the video that was originally posted on TikTok. “They do this with the hope that the coming year will bring them health, beauty, and grace, just like the Ao Dai they wear. Do you like this Ao Dai of Vietnam?” the page added.

In the video, a group of men are seen standing in a queue waiting for their turns to pose beside a woman wearing Ao Dai. Some are also seen giving her a thumbs-up after clicking pictures.

Check out the video:

Video triggers fight on social media:

“Indian men, embarrassing India everywhere,” an individual commented on the video. Another added, “Indians. Girl, be careful.” A third expressed, “Always Indians.”

However, others came to defend the men and pointed out that they were not misbehaving with the women. Instead, they respectfully posed and "said thank you."

An individual expressed, “They are being very respectful, not touching the girl, waiting for their turn and saying thank you afterwards, so I don't know why people hate on them. Just because they are Indians?” Another shared, “Other foreigners do the same thing when they see traditional people in Japan as well. If a brown person, mainly Indian, does this, then it’s bad. Wow.” An Instagram user wrote, “Racism is at its peak now.”