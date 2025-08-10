German Shepherd leaps to save kids from stray dog, wins praise: 'Well done dogesh bhai'

At a time when reports of pet dog attacks have raised public concern, a heartwarming video has surfaced online showing a German Shepherd coming to the rescue of a group of children. The clip, shared on X, captures the dog leaping into action to shield the youngsters from what appears to be a stray dog. A brave German Shepherd sprang into action to protect children from a stray dog, earning admiration in a viral video.(X/@gharkekalesh)

The footage, reportedly recorded in a residential neighbourhood, begins with the German Shepherd sitting calmly on a balcony, keeping a watchful eye on the street below. A group of children can be seen running past when the dog suddenly becomes alert. Without hesitation, it jumps off the balcony and rushes towards the stray dog that was following the children. The youngsters, seemingly unaware of any danger, continue running, while the German Shepherd chases the stray away.

Watch the clip here:

HT.com could not independently verify the date or location of the incident.

‘A dog jumped like a superhero’

The clip was posted by an X user named Ghar Ke Kalesh with the caption: “A dog jumped like a superhero to save children from another dog.” The video has since garnered nearly 120k views, drawing a wave of admiration remarks for the four-legged hero.

Viewers flooded the post with praise. One commented, “Dogs are loyal more than humen, it’s proven agein,” while another remarked, “Well done Dogesh Bhai.” A third person noted, “Dogesh Bhai showed great loyalty and saved the children,” and someone else affectionately called the animal the “real bodyguard of children.” Others simply expressed delight at the heartening display, with one writing, “This is good to see,” and another adding, “Super hero’s doesn’t need a costume.”