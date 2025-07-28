‘Dog Babu’, son of ‘Kutta Babu’, gets residence certificate in Bihar, internet in stitches

A dog being issued a residence certificate in Bihar was probably not on anyone’s Bingo card for 2025. That, however, is exactly what has happened in the state capital of Patna, where ‘Dog Babu’ has been issued just such a certificate, complete with the digital signature of Revenue Officer Murari Chauhan on the document. A residence certificate in the name of Dog Babu has sparked amusement on social media.

A residence certificate for Dog Babu

According to a Times of India report, the residence certificate was issued from Bihar RTPS's portal of Masaurhi Zone Office. It features a picture of a golden retriever and lists his name as “Dog Babu”.

The certificate further enumerates that Dog Babu is the son of “Kutta Babu” and his mother’s name is “Kutiya Devi”. His address is listed as Mohalla Kaulichak, Ward No 15, Nagar Parishad Masaurhi of District Patna, Bihar.

The District Administration of Patna said that an FIR has been registered against the applicant, the computer operator, and the officer who issued the certificate. The certificate has been cancelled and officials are now trying to ascertain how it was generated.

Since a digital signature requires the use of a secure government-issued dongle, officials suspect a possible breach or misuse of credentials, The Free Press Journal reported.

Certificate sparks amusement

While Bihar officials scramble to figure out how this error occurred, social media users are less concerned and more amused by the incident.

One X user and civil engineer called it “the funniest fake certificate.”

“Well NYC is about to recognise dogs as family members. So we are keeping pace with the world,” another quipped.

“This happens only in Bihar,” a user added. “Where is billi mausi?” another wondered.

“Bihar is not even for experts,” one person joked.

Dozens of people joined the meme bandwagon, with one playing on the popular ‘Dogesh Bhai’ trend and writing, “Wrong info, Dogesh is his real name.”