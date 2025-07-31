Dogesh bro ghoomne nikle hai’: Husky found ‘behind the wheels’ in car causing traffic jam in Mumbai

Mumbai's traffic is often unpredictable, with crowded streets and daily jams being a part of life in the city. But this time, a traffic jam occurred due to a bizarre reason. A viral video from Lokhandwala Main Market in Andheri West, Mumbai, captured a red car parked right in the middle of a busy road, with a pet dog calmly sitting on the driver’s seat. A dog was seen on the driver’s seat of a car parked in the middle of the busy Lokhandwala Main Market road.(@andheriloca/Instagram)

In the now-viral video, a Siberian Husky can be seen sitting calmly in the driver’s seat, with no one else inside, while vehicles behind were captured struggling to pass, as the car stood parked right in the middle of the road.

The video was shared by @andheriloca on Instagram with the caption, “Car parked right in the middle of Lokhandwala Main Market, Shockingly a pet dog was left sitting on the driver’s seat.”

Recently, there have been a few cases where people were seen leaving their pets alone in cars while travelling or hanging out nearby. These incidents have raised concerns about pet safety, especially in crowded or hot areas, where being left unattended can be dangerous for dogs.

Check out the video here:

Internet reacts:

The video quickly went viral online, sparking strong reactions. Social media users called out the vehicle owner for irresponsible behaviour. Comments ranged from disbelief to anger, with people demanding strict punishment for such careless parking.

One of the users, Naresh Shroff, commented, “The dog’s in the driver’s seat, and the human’s rotting like a stray in the street- evolution hit reverse today.”

A second user, Tushar Gogia, commented, “I know it's supposed to be serious, but the dog in the driver seat is just too cute.”

Another user, Mehek Sharma, commented, “Sadly, this is the state of the entire Mumbai. People just park anywhere, leaving very little space to drive.”

A fourth took the route of hilarity while reacting. The individual wrote, “Dogesh bro ghoomne nikle hai.”

Some users even raised questions about whether leaving a pet alone in a vehicle like this is safe or responsible.