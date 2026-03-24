Seven dogs escape thieves, walk over 17 km back home in miraculous journey. Viral video

In a plot that feels straight out of a movie, seven dogs in China staged a miraculous "great escape" after allegedly being kidnapped by thieves working for a meat shop. The canine crew, snatched from their homes and destined for a grim fate, managed to outsmart their captors and navigate the long journey back to safety. A video of a corgi leading the pack, with other dogs, including a German shepherd, following it, has gone viral on social media. The dogs are seen walking at the side of a busy highway. (Screengrab (X))

An individual surnamed Lu recorded the scene along a busy highway in China’s Changchun, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. While recording the video, Lu attempted to guide the dogs to safety, but the group stayed on their route. He then shared the video on Chinese social media platform Douyin, urging the local authorities to help.

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“They resemble a band of little brothers in distress, moving in unison – nothing like stray dogs,” he told local media.

What does the video show? In the video, the dogs are seen walking together at the side of a road. A corgi, usually seen at the front of the group, keeps looking back. Another German shepherd limps along behind, but the group waits for the dog to catch up.

In addition to the corgi and the German shepherd, the group also had Golden Retrievers, Labradors and Pekingese dogs.

According to the local Bitter Coffee Stray Dog Base, the dogs probably come from the same village, reported SCMP. The organisation suggested that it is highly likely the animals roam freely together and have thus formed strong friendships.

After the video went viral, the organisation deployed drones to track the dogs and help them return home safely.

Though it’s unclear how the dogs escaped, a volunteer claimed that they may have escaped from a truck when they were stolen and transported by individuals operating a dog meat shop. Lu spotted the group when they were about 17 kilometres away from their village.

The good news is that the dogs ultimately returned to their owners. “We are so lucky they came back, not to be eaten,” the owner of a German shepherd and a Golden Retriever from the group told local media. Another owner praised their corgi’s intelligence and bravery.