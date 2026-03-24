Seven dogs escape thieves, walk over 17 km back home in miraculous journey. Viral video
A passerby captured the dogs walking together and recorded a video. He shared it on the Chinese social media platform Douyin, urging local authorities to help.
In a plot that feels straight out of a movie, seven dogs in China staged a miraculous "great escape" after allegedly being kidnapped by thieves working for a meat shop. The canine crew, snatched from their homes and destined for a grim fate, managed to outsmart their captors and navigate the long journey back to safety. A video of a corgi leading the pack, with other dogs, including a German shepherd, following it, has gone viral on social media.
An individual surnamed Lu recorded the scene along a busy highway in China’s Changchun, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. While recording the video, Lu attempted to guide the dogs to safety, but the group stayed on their route. He then shared the video on Chinese social media platform Douyin, urging the local authorities to help.
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“They resemble a band of little brothers in distress, moving in unison – nothing like stray dogs,” he told local media.
What does the video show?
In the video, the dogs are seen walking together at the side of a road. A corgi, usually seen at the front of the group, keeps looking back. Another German shepherd limps along behind, but the group waits for the dog to catch up.
In addition to the corgi and the German shepherd, the group also had Golden Retrievers, Labradors and Pekingese dogs.
According to the local Bitter Coffee Stray Dog Base, the dogs probably come from the same village, reported SCMP. The organisation suggested that it is highly likely the animals roam freely together and have thus formed strong friendships.
After the video went viral, the organisation deployed drones to track the dogs and help them return home safely.
Though it’s unclear how the dogs escaped, a volunteer claimed that they may have escaped from a truck when they were stolen and transported by individuals operating a dog meat shop. Lu spotted the group when they were about 17 kilometres away from their village.
The good news is that the dogs ultimately returned to their owners. “We are so lucky they came back, not to be eaten,” the owner of a German shepherd and a Golden Retriever from the group told local media. Another owner praised their corgi’s intelligence and bravery.
Is eating dog meat legal in China?
Although Chinese law doesn’t explicitly prohibit the consumption of dog meat, Shenzhen banned the sale of dog and cat meat in 2020. Despite controversy over the issue, some restaurants sell dog meat, especially during winter.
How did social media react?
An individual commented, “Meanwhile, humans get lost with Google Maps, a full tank of gas, and still call AAA. But a corgi leads 6 homies 17km through highways like it's nothing. We really are the inferior species in this world.” Another added, “Seven dogs. 17 km. Led by a corgi. This isn’t just a story about animals finding their way home; it’s loyalty, leadership, and pure heart on four legs. Imagine being kidnapped, scared, and still travelling together to get back to the people who love you. Meanwhile, humans get lost in their own neighbourhoods. The courage, the coordination, the bond… this is next-level. Someone give that corgi a medal, please.”
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A third expressed, “This is a remarkable example of animal intelligence. Navigating highways and fields to return to their owners is no small task for a group of house pets.” A fourth wrote, “Dogs are everything. Preferable over humans much of the time.”
Under Chinese law, the theft of a dog is a criminal offence. The penalties include fines or even imprisonment, depending on the value of the animal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More