Vet addresses daughter’s wedding invitation to pet dog instead of owners, internet calls it ‘pawsome’
A veterinarian sent a wedding invitation addressed to a pet dog, and the wholesome gesture melted hearts online.
A woman on X left the internet smiling after she shared a photograph of a wedding invitation that was not addressed to her, but to her dog. The user, who goes by the username @Sunidiee, posted an image of the card sent by her family’s veterinarian for his daughter’s wedding.
What made the invite stand out was the addressee. Instead of naming the pet’s owners, the card was addressed directly to their dog, Chicory.
The text over the invitation in Kannada translated to English read as: “Mrs./Mr. Ms. Chicory and Family. With sweet bonds of friendship and affection in every word, let us all come together as one at the wedding home.”
Sharing the moment online, the woman captioned the post: “The vet sent his daughter's wedding invitation addressed to our dog. Love it”.
Internet finds it ‘pawsome’
The wholesome post quickly gained traction, clocking over 74,000 views and drawing several heartwarming reactions from users who were clearly charmed by the gesture.
One user wrote, “That is such a beautiful name for a dog,” while another simply commented, “That's so sweet.” A third person shared a similar experience, saying, “My vet had invited my pet for inauguration of vet clinic. Pet was immobile and could not be left alone. Special room to keep my pet.”
Others could not help but admire the thoughtfulness behind the act. “Such a sweet gesture. It’s pawsome,” one comment read, cleverly playing on words. Another added, “Haha, cute :) Only dog parents can understand!” Yet another user summed up the sentiment by writing, “So loyal to his profession.”
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
