Vet addresses daughter’s wedding invitation to pet dog instead of owners, internet calls it ‘pawsome’

A woman on X left the internet smiling after she shared a photograph of a wedding invitation that was not addressed to her, but to her dog. The user, who goes by the username @Sunidiee, posted an image of the card sent by her family’s veterinarian for his daughter’s wedding. A wedding invite from a veterinarian addressed to a family’s dog went viral. (X/@Sunidiee)

What made the invite stand out was the addressee. Instead of naming the pet’s owners, the card was addressed directly to their dog, Chicory.

The text over the invitation in Kannada translated to English read as: “Mrs./Mr. Ms. Chicory and Family. With sweet bonds of friendship and affection in every word, let us all come together as one at the wedding home.”

Sharing the moment online, the woman captioned the post: “The vet sent his daughter's wedding invitation addressed to our dog. Love it”.

Check out the post here: