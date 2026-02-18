At her movie premiere, Vin Diesel compares Priyanka Chopra to Nelson Mandela for making world a better place
Vin Diesel praised Priyanka Chopra's performance at The Bluff premiere, highlighting her talent and kindness towards his children.
Hollywood star Vin Diesel met Priyanka Chopra at the Los Angeles premiere of her action thriller The Bluff and spoke highly of her performance, calling her incredibly talented and sharing how she had warmly interacted with his children during a European screening. He also highlighted their shared birthday and likened her impact to that of figures like Nelson Mandela, both of whom sought to make the world a better place.
Vin Diesel praises Priyanka Chopra at The Bluff premiere
Speaking directly to the press about Priyanka, Diesel said, “First of all, I am going to tell you a little secret. She is so amazing in this movie, and she is such an incredible talent… and she was so nice to my kids in Europe when they had a screening… We share birthdays, and the only other person I want you to think about is the late Nelson Mandela. So her, Nelson Mandela and I, we are all trying to make this world a better place.”
Who all were at the red carpet
The world premiere of The Bluff at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles drew a glamorous turnout beyond the film's stars. Alongside Priyanka, her husband Nick Jonas, and co‑stars such as Karl Urban, Safia Oakley‑Green, Vedanten Naidoo, and Temuera Morrison, director Frank E. Flowers and producer Anthony Russo and his wife Ann walked the red carpet. Vin Diesel attended with his daughter, Hania Riley Sinclair, and actor Sharon Stone also showed support for the film at the star‑studded Los Angeles event.
About The Bluff
The Bluff, directed by Frank E. Flowers and co-written with Joe Ballarini, is a period action-adventure set in the late 19th-century Caribbean. Priyanka stars as Ercell Bloody Mary Bodden, a former pirate who has left her violent past behind to live a peaceful life with her family. But when her old crew, led by the vengeful Captain Connor (Karl Urban), returns seeking revenge, she must confront danger to protect her loved ones. The film is set to premiere on Prime Video on 25 February.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More