Fast & Furious franchise welcomes football legend Cristiano Ronaldo for the upcoming sequel, Fast X: Part 2

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially joined the cast of the Fast and Furious franchise for its upcoming sequel, Fast X: Part 2, marking one of the most high-profile crossovers between the world of global sports and Hollywood action cinema. The announcement has sparked massive excitement among fans worldwide, with several cast members also welcoming the football icon into what is famously known as the ‘Fast family.’ With over $7 billion grossed and 10 main films, anticipation for Fast X: Part 2, featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, is high as fans await his role in this iconic saga.

Tyrese Gibson announces Christiano's official introduction to Fast Family

Soon after the news was confirmed, actor Tyrese Gibson took to Instagram to share his excitement. Posting a picture from the set of Fast X: Part 2, Gibson welcomed Ronaldo with open arms. The photo featured an impressive lineup including Cristiano Ronaldo, Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Ludacris and Michelle Rodriguez. Calling Ronaldo’s addition a game-changer, Gibson wrote, “Welcome to the family! @CristianoRonaldo the global dance just went into new heights,” suggesting that the franchise has reached a new level of global appeal.

Fans were quick to react, with many imagining over-the-top scenarios typical of the franchise’s tone. One fan jokingly commented that with Jason Statham, The Rock and John Cena already part of the saga, the makers might as well bring Lionel Messi on board to face off against Ronaldo in a climactic showdown.

Vin Diesel, the face of the franchise, had earlier confirmed Ronaldo’s involvement and revealed that a special role was written for him. “Everyone asked, would he be in the Fast mythology… I gotta tell you he is a real one. We wrote a role for him,” Diesel shared, further fuelling curiosity around Ronaldo’s character.

About The Fast and Furious franchise

The Fast and Furious franchise, which began in 2001 with The Fast and the Furious, has evolved from a street-racing drama into a globe-trotting action spectacle centred on family, loyalty and increasingly gravity-defying stunts. Over more than two decades, the franchise has released 10 main films along with spin-offs, including Hobbs & Shaw. Collectively, the franchise has grossed over $7 billion worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing film franchises in cinematic history and a cornerstone of Universal Pictures’ global success.

Fast X: Part 2, which is expected to serve as the final chapter of the main saga, is slated for release in April 2027. With Cristiano Ronaldo joining an already star-studded ensemble, anticipation for the film has reached unprecedented levels, as audiences eagerly await how the football legend will fit into the high-octane world of fast cars, explosive action and unbreakable family bonds.