e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 07, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Hollywood / Will Smith’s Bright 2 finds director in The Incredible Hulk’s Louis Leterrier

Will Smith’s Bright 2 finds director in The Incredible Hulk’s Louis Leterrier

Louis Leterrier, known for directing The Incredible Hulk and Clash of the Titans, will helm Will Smith’s Bright 2.

hollywood Updated: May 07, 2020 15:53 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Will Smith and Joel Edgerton in Bright.
Will Smith and Joel Edgerton in Bright.
         

Director Louis Leterrier, known for The Incredible Hulk and Clash of the Titans, might direct the sequel of Will Smith's Bright.

Streaming giant Netflix is in talks with Leterrier, also known for Now You See Me and the Transporter series, to lend his touch to the fantasy actioner Bright 2, in which Smith and Joel Edgerton will be reprising their roles, reports variety.com.

 

The report also claimed that Netflix is "planning to begin shooting the sequel once it's able to start production" after the coronavirus pandemic. The script for Bright 2 is written by David Ayer and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a rewrite by TS Nowlin. Ayer directed the first part, which released in 2017.

Bright was an action-thriller that takes place in an alternate present-day south Los Angeles. For Bright, Ayer picked up a story with modern day sensibilities set in the present day, but added mythological characters to give a fantastical touch to the story while addressing real issues.

Despite getting mixed response, Bright became one of Netflix's most streamed films. The streaming platform in 2018 announced plans to make a sequel but Ayer, best known for directing Suicide Squad, opted out of helming Bright 2.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
AIIMS chief warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
‘Close plant, conduct thorough probe’: Chandrababu Naidu writes to Centre on Vizag gas leak
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Vizag gas leak: AP Police shares ‘milk & banana’ formula to neutralise the effect
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Taliban-linked Haqqani network, not just ISKP, plotted Kabul gurdwara strike: NDS
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Hyundai Santa Cruz could challenge the might of American pickup trucks
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
Den of match-fixing is in India, says former Pakistan pacer - Report
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
‘View Covid-19 as a war; worse than Pearl Harbour & 9/11’: Donald Trump
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveMaharashtra Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRajasthan Covid-19 casesMadhya Pradesh Covid-19 casesLG polymers Plant Gas LeakageVizag Gas LeakCovid-19Rishi Kapoor

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Hollywood News