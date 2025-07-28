Astro's Cha Eun-woo begins military service with a salute, waves at fans with a smile as he sports a buzz cut

Astro member Cha Eun-woo began his mandatory South Korean military service on Monday. Several photos of the singer-actor sporting a buzz cut emerged on social media platforms. Cha Eun-woo will be discharged from the military in 2027.

Cha Eun-woo begins military service

In a few photos, wearing a white T-shirt and pants, he was seen saluting his fans. Eun-woo also flashed the thumbs-up sign and waved at those who came to bid him adieu. His official X (formerly Twitter) account, @CHAEUNWOO_offcl, shared his picture with the other group members--MJ, Jinjin, and Yoon San-ha.

The caption read, "To all AROHAs who sent so much love to Eunwoo's youth Act 1. We share Eunwoo's message that he will take care and return safely. Let’s wait together until the day we meet again."

About Eun-woo's military service

Korea Times, citing Eun-woo's agency Fantagio, reported that he will serve in the Army's brass band. He will fulfil his service in the band after completing five weeks of basic training at a boot camp.

Eun-woo spoke to fans via livestream

On Sunday night, Eun-woo connected with his fans through a YouTube livestream. He described the impending enlistment as "surreal". Eun-woo added that his new military-style haircut was "the shortest" it had been since he was a toddler. He had also said, "I will be back safe and healthy. I wish all the best for you all." He also thanked his fans for their love.

Eun-woo shared pics with friends

Eun-woo had shared a post on Sunday giving a glimpse of how he spent a day ahead of his military service. He shared pictures as he got his hair cut with his pet dog by his side. The singer feasted on scrumptious food and had drinks too with his friends. Eun-woo posted fun photos with his friends too. He didn't caption the post but simply shared it with a salute face emoji.

All about Eun-woo, Astro

Eun-woo debuted with Astro in 2016 with the extended play Spring Up. Their second extended play was Summer Vibes, and their third was Autumn Story. Their fourth extended play, Dream Part 01, was released in May 2017 and their fifth one, Dream Part 02, in November of the same year. The next extended plays include Blue Flame, Gateway and Switch On.

Cha made his acting debut in the film My Brilliant Life in 2014. He is known for his lead roles in Gangnam Beauty (2018), Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung (2019), True Beauty (2020–2021), Island (2022–2023), A Good Day to Be a Dog (2023–2024), and Wonderful World (2024).