Yoo Yeon Seok: I admire India’s uniquely distinctive musical film genre

South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok needs little introduction to fans in India. A name synonymous with hits such as Hospital Playlist, Dr Romantic, and Mr Sunshine, the actor reveals he is a fan of Indian cinema. “I admire India’s uniquely distinctive musical film genre. Since I’ve worked in both musicals and films, joining a musical production in Bollywood is something I’d love to try one day.”

A lawyer who sees spirits He plays Shin Yi Rang, a lawyer who develops the unique ability to see spirits soon after opening his office in a shaman’s workplace. In an exclusive conversation with HT City, the actor reveals he was hooked by the genre, which also marks his first foray into human comedy. “I found its genre elements especially intriguing. I was drawn to the idea of portraying various characters through supernatural phenomena, but what also felt refreshing was the theme of being able to pursue justice even after death.”

As his character finds himself possessed by the spirits of his deceased clients, Yoo says his approach was clear. “The ghosts that appear in the story are filled with ‘deep resentment or unresolved emotions’. As I-rang adapted to becoming possessed gradually, I approached it with thinking that ‘What could I do for them as a lawyer?’”

Stage versus screen Not one to cater to labels, the multihyphenate actor defines himself simply as an actor, with a rich repertoire spanning over two decades across stage, films, television, and music. When asked whether he prefers the unpredictability of theatre or the control and precision that screen acting allows, his answer is straightforward. “Rather than preferring one over the other, I think each has its own unique charm. I’d like to keep pursuing both forms of acting side by side.”

However, he admits there is a particular thrill in performing in front of a live audience. “Meeting the audience in person has the great advantage of being able to feel their reactions in real time. I find it fascinating to share that energy together in the theater space. On the other hand, with films or dramas, I can connect with viewers through the camera and the power of editing, which brings a different kind of charm.”