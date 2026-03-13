Yoo Yeon Seok: I admire India’s uniquely distinctive musical film genre
The Hospital Playlist actor talks about Phantom Lawyer, theatre versus screen acting, and why he hopes to one day work in a Bollywood musical.
South Korean actor Yoo Yeon Seok needs little introduction to fans in India. A name synonymous with hits such as Hospital Playlist, Dr Romantic, and Mr Sunshine, the actor reveals he is a fan of Indian cinema. “I admire India’s uniquely distinctive musical film genre. Since I’ve worked in both musicals and films, joining a musical production in Bollywood is something I’d love to try one day.”
Currently, he takes on the unique task of solving cases involving otherworldly clients in SBS’s legal fantasy drama Phantom Lawyer.
A lawyer who sees spirits
He plays Shin Yi Rang, a lawyer who develops the unique ability to see spirits soon after opening his office in a shaman’s workplace. In an exclusive conversation with HT City, the actor reveals he was hooked by the genre, which also marks his first foray into human comedy. “I found its genre elements especially intriguing. I was drawn to the idea of portraying various characters through supernatural phenomena, but what also felt refreshing was the theme of being able to pursue justice even after death.”
As his character finds himself possessed by the spirits of his deceased clients, Yoo says his approach was clear. “The ghosts that appear in the story are filled with ‘deep resentment or unresolved emotions’. As I-rang adapted to becoming possessed gradually, I approached it with thinking that ‘What could I do for them as a lawyer?’”
Stage versus screen
Not one to cater to labels, the multihyphenate actor defines himself simply as an actor, with a rich repertoire spanning over two decades across stage, films, television, and music. When asked whether he prefers the unpredictability of theatre or the control and precision that screen acting allows, his answer is straightforward. “Rather than preferring one over the other, I think each has its own unique charm. I’d like to keep pursuing both forms of acting side by side.”
However, he admits there is a particular thrill in performing in front of a live audience. “Meeting the audience in person has the great advantage of being able to feel their reactions in real time. I find it fascinating to share that energy together in the theater space. On the other hand, with films or dramas, I can connect with viewers through the camera and the power of editing, which brings a different kind of charm.”
A career spanning two decades
He received his first acting credit in the hit Korean film Oldboy in 2003. His turn in the 2012 box office hit Architecture 101 brought him mainstream recognition and a surge in popularity with the drama Reply 1994. Yoo Yeon Seok went on to star in shows such as Warm and Cozy and Mood of the Day, followed by his recent thrillers Narco Saints, A Bloody Lucky Day, and When the Phone Rings. “I’ve always believed that the choices I make in my projects reflect my direction and vision as an actor, and I appreciate that my fans resonate with that. I plan to continue selecting my works in that same way moving forward,” he says.
On his acting method
Talking about his method and approach to his craft, he says it is fairly simple. “The preparation process and approach to a character are quite similar regardless of genre or emotional depth, but the way I express those emotions while acting tends to differ. When it comes to roles that require silence, I spend more time thinking about how to convey emotions beyond just lines of dialogue.” He adds that while choosing a project, there are a few factors he weighs carefully. “When choosing a project, the character I’ll be playing is the most important factor, and the people I’ll be working with are also something I take into consideration. What hasn’t changed in my acting journey is my desire to keep challenging myself with new genres and roles I haven’t tried before, without fear. What has changed, though, is just the number of my age,” he says with a laugh.
K dramas and global audiences
The actor recently joined his alma mater, the illustrious Sejong University, as a professor for multimedia performances in the Department of Film and Arts. As K dramas and Korean content continue to dominate global charts, does that influence his creative decisions in any way? “For now, I believe Korean productions have the potential to reach a global audience on their own. So, when choosing projects, I try to make decisions that align with the direction I want to take—hoping that global fans will take notice as well.”
Exploring comedy and noir
As he presents a different range as an actor in Phantom Lawyer, Yoo Yeon Seok says he hopes to expand his repertoire in these genres. “I’d love to take on more comedy and noir genres. Through ‘The Phantom Lawyer’, I think I’ll be able to show a new side of myself in comedy, and for noir, I hope to play a character with a stronger, more intense presence.”
Phantom Lawyer streams on Viki.