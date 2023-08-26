‘Assault, misogyny…’: US star Alex Morgan reacts to Luis Rubiales' lip kiss incident at the FIFA Women's World Cup

Alex Morgan, star player of the US women's national football team, has reacted to the kiss controversy that has rocked FIFA. During the trophy presentation ceremony after Spain's sensational win over England in the final of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales kissed on the lips of Jenni Hermoso. Footballer of US women's team Alex Morgan has reacted to Luis Rubiales' lip kiss on Jenni Hermoso at the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023(File Photo/Reuters)

Morgan took to social media platform "X"(formerly Twitter) and labelled the incident as "assault, misogny". In scathing criticism of the Spanish Federation and Rubiales, she extended her support to Hermoso.

"I'm disgusted by the public actions of Luis Rubiales. I stand by @Jennihermoso and the Spanish players. Winning a World Cup should be one of the best moments in these players' lives but instead it's overshadowed by assault, misogyny, and failures by the Spanish federation," wrote Morgan.

All hell has broken loose on Rubiales for the non-consensual kissing incident, with many fans, politicians and experts including former football players deeming his actions as "highly inappropriate" and some even calling it "sexual assualt". Rubiales had even released a public video apology but calls for his dismissal have only gained strength.

ALSO READ| Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales to resign over kiss incident at FIFA Women's World Cup

Rubiales is set to face the FIFA disciplinary panel. The disciplinary committee will ascertain if Rubiales violated "the basic rules of decent conduct” and “behaved in a way that brings the sport of football and/or FIFA into disrepute.”

Commenting on the matter on Wednesday, Hermoso released a joint statement with union Futpro which demanded punishment against Rubiales.

"We are working to ensure that acts such as those we have seen never go unpunished, that they are sanctioned and that the exemplary measures are adopted to protect women footballers from actions that we believe are unacceptable," the statement said.