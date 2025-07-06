Netflix’s top new releases this week: 7 global shows and movies you can't miss

Netflix is rolling out a new set of global originals this week, offering fresh picks for viewers looking beyond traditional TV line-ups. From international thrillers to headline-inspired documentaries, the platform’s July 5–July 11 slate brings a mix of action, drama, and offbeat comedies. We’ve gone through the full list of upcoming titles to highlight the seven best new releases worth adding to your watchlist. Netflix is introducing new global originals from July 5-11, featuring documentaries, thrillers, and comedies.(Representative Image: Unsplash)

Netflix Originals to look forward to

According to Whattowatch, here are the seven top new Netflix Originals to check out between July 5 and July 11:

Trainwreck: The Real Project X

Releases Tuesday, July 8

Netflix’s headline-driven docuseries Trainwreck returns, this time diving into the chaos of a real-life party gone wildly out of control. The documentary covers the 2012 incident in Haren, Netherlands, where a teenager’s accidentally public Facebook invite sparked a gathering that spiralled into a street riot. If you’re into wild true stories, this one’s a must.

The Gringo Hunters

Releases Wednesday, July 9

This gritty new series from Mexico follows a real-life-inspired police unit that tracks down American fugitives hiding across the border. Each episode follows the team as they close in on runaways, blending crime drama with border politics.

Under a Dark Sun

Releases Wednesday, July 9

Set in the lavender fields of Provence, this European thriller follows a woman who becomes a murder suspect while working at a flower farm. As investigators dig deeper, secrets about her past and ties to the family emerge. A slow-burn drama that promises plenty of twists.

Ziam

Releases Wednesday, July 9

Thailand joins Netflix’s growing zombie universe with Ziam. A retired boxer must fight his way through a hospital full of the undead to save his girlfriend. Punchy, fast-paced and packed with action - it’s a zombie flick with heart (and fists).

Brick

Releases Thursday, July 10

German actor Matthias Schweighöfer returns to Netflix in Brick, a tense thriller with mystery and sci-fi vibes. Residents of an apartment complex wake up to find a massive wall has sealed them inside, and no one knows why. A survival puzzle begins.

Too Much

Releases Friday, July 11

Lena Dunham brings her sharp rom-com style to Too Much, the only US series on the list this week. A New Yorker hits rock bottom and moves to London for a reset - but her new relationship brings its own mess. Smart, funny, and emotional.

Almost Cops

Releases Friday, July 11

This Dutch buddy-cop movie follows an eager officer and a washed-up detective thrown together on the job. As they navigate crime in Rotterdam, they discover a shared connection to a murder case from their past. Classic odd-couple energy, with heart.

FAQs

Q1. What’s new on Netflix India this week?

A. Between July 5–11, Netflix India is adding several Originals including Trainwreck: The Real Project X, The Gringo Hunters, Ziam, and rom-com series Too Much.

Q2. Which movie is No. 1 on Netflix this week?

A. Rankings may vary by region and change daily. You can check the Netflix app’s “Top 10” list to see the current No. 1 in your area.

Q3. What’s trending on Netflix at the moment?

A. Popular titles this week include international thrillers like Brick and Under a Dark Sun, plus new documentaries and the zombie flick Ziam.

Q4. What is the best comedy movie out now?

A. Among the new titles, Too Much - a rom-com created by Lena Dunham - is drawing attention for its sharp writing and emotional depth.