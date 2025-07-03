Wednesday Season 2 cast shake-up: Exits confirmed, fan favorites return and big new names join

Netflix’s Wednesday is gearing up for a wild second season, and major changes are coming to Nevermore Academy. Two cast members from Season 1 would not be returning, but plenty of familiar faces are back. And joining them are some big names, including Lady Gaga. According to Vogue, the second season will be released in two parts. Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 drops on August 6, 2025, while Part 2 is set to follow on September 3. Season 2 picks up with Wednesday heading back to Nevermore, where fresh enemies and even stranger mysteries await. Wednesday Season 2 features several new faces(Netflix)

Who’s returning?

According to Netflix, Hunter Doohan returns as Tyler Galpin. After his Season 1 rampage, Tyler is now locked up at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility, but that does not mean he is done causing trouble.

Emma Myers reprises her role as Enid Sinclair, the bubbly werewolf and Wednesday’s unlikely best friend. Joy Sunday also returns as siren queen Bianca Barclay, who is juggling her own battles this time around.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán, who play Wednesday’s parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, have both been promoted to series regulars. So has Isaac Ordonez, who plays her younger brother Pugsley, now a student at Nevermore.

Thing, the disembodied hand everyone loves, also returns, with Victor Dorobantu once again bringing the character to life.

Who else is back?

Moosa Mostafa returns as bug-loving Eugene, and Georgie Farmer reprises his role as Ajax, Enid’s stoner gorgon boyfriend. Fred Armisen is back as Uncle Fester. Jamie McShane, who played Sheriff Galpin, returns in a limited role. Meanwhile, Deputy Ritchie Santiago, played by Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo, has been promoted to series regular. She is now the new sheriff in town, reports Just Jared.

Who won’t return for Wednesday Season 2?

Percy Hynes White, who played Xavier Thorpe, confirmed he would not be back. “I had so much fun working on this show. I can’t wait to watch Season 2. Much love,” he posted on his Instagram Stories, reports Vogue.

Naomi J Ogawa, who played vampire student Yoko, also announced her exit. In a post, she said scheduling delays and lack of character development led to her decision. “This was a very difficult decision for me to make,” she wrote, thanking the team and fans for their support.

Who’s new?

According to Just Jared, Joanna Lumley joins the show as Morticia’s cold and calculating mother, Grandmama Hester Frump. Evie Templeton comes on board as Agnes DeMille, a new Nevermore student.

Lady Gaga is also set to appear in Part 2 in a special guest role. Details are still under wraps, but fans are already buzzing.

FAQs

1. Who is not returning for Wednesday Season 2?

Percy Hynes White (Xavier) and Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka) have confirmed their exit from the new season.

2. Is Jenna Ortega returning as Wednesday Addams?

Yes, Jenna Ortega will reprise her role as the title character in Season 2.

3. Are there any new cast members in Season 2?

Yes, big names like Lady Gaga and Joanna Lumley are joining the cast in new roles.

4. When is Wednesday Season 2 releasing?

Season 2 is split into two parts: Part 1 drops on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 follows on September 3, 2025.