Netflix confirms Wednesday Season 3 ahead of latest instalment's premiere. What to know

The spooky halls of Nevermore Academy are getting louder as Jenna Ortega and Tim Burton continue their creative team-up with another installment of the hit Netflix series Wednesday. Season 3 of the beloved gothic show has been greenlit ahead of the Season 2 premiere, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Wednesday Season 3 confirmed (Netflix)

Wednesday Season 3 confirmed: Who's returning?

Jenna Ortega will once again take on the role of Wednesday Addams, the teenage goth icon who navigates her supernatural school life with mystery and mayhem. The series, inspired by the beloved Addams Family franchise, gained popularity after Season 1 debuted in 2022. Ortega will not only star but also return as producer for the upcoming season. Other cast members have not been confirmed.

Tim Burton, who directed and executive produced the original season, is back with his signature gothic style. Creators and executive producers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are also returning to steer the storyline. Speaking to THR, Gough mentioned that the team is “noodling” with new ideas, hinting at possible spin-offs and deeper dives into other Addams Family characters.

Netflix’s chief content officer, Bela Bajaria, praised the show’s wide impact, saying that “Wednesday” became more than just a hit. “People watched it again and again, brought their parents into it, and it turned into a multigenerational show,” she told THR. Bajaria even mentioned that Ukrainian soldiers were seen doing the viral “Wednesday dance,” highlighting the show’s global reach.

Wednesday Season 2 release date

Wednesday Season 2 will be released in two parts. Part 1 is set to premiere on August 6. Part 2 will follow on September 3. While official plot details remain under wraps, fans can expect more haunting adventures, strange friendships, and eerie mysteries.

With Season 3 already greenlit, it is clear that Netflix has high hopes for its macabre teen series. Whether more Addams Family spin-offs will emerge remains to be seen, but the dark world of Wednesday is far from over.

FAQs:

1. Will there be Wednesday Season 3?

Yes, Wednesday has officially been renewed for Season 3 by Netflix. The announcement came even before Season 2's release, confirming the show's strong popularity and future plans.

2. When is Season 2 of Wednesday releasing?

Wednesday Season 2 will be released in two parts. Part 1 premieres on August 6, 2025, and Part 2 will follow on September 3, 2025, exclusively on Netflix.

3. Is the Wednesday series hit or flop?

Wednesday is considered a major hit. It became one of Netflix’s most-watched shows globally, with its first season going viral and earning praise for Jenna Ortega’s performance. The show's cultural impact, including the viral “Wednesday dance,” proves its success.