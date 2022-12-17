Janhvi Kapoor's all-black look reminds Varun Dhawan of Addams Family's Morticia. Here's how she took it

Actor Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared series of photos from her latest indoor photoshoot on Saturday. She wore a black gown at Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022. She looked stunning in the pictures. Along with her fans, actors Varun Dhawan, Shanaya Kapoor and friend Orhan Awatramani also reacted to her pictures. Fans compared her to reality TV star Kim Kardashian. (Also read: Shanaya Kapoor shares pics from latest photoshoot, says she ‘wants attention'; Maheep Kapoor Suhana Khan react)

In the pictures, Janhvi wore a black body-hugging gown. She kept her hair loose. She opted for latex gloves to give a vintage look to her personality. In one of the pictures, she looked away from the camera and struck a pensive pose. In another picture, she looked straight into the camera and gave a stylish pose.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “(Spider web, black heart and emojis).” Actor Varun Dhawan wrote, “Addams family.” To which Janhvi replied, “@Varundvn are you calling me scary.” Varun probably compared her look with the character Morticia Addams. Sanjay Kapoor's daughter and Janhvi's cousin, Shanaya Kapoor wrote, “Too good (smiling face with red heart eyes emoji).” Janhvi's friend Orhan Awatramani commented, “Icon.”

Reacting to the pictures, one of Janhvi's fans wrote, “Indian Kim Kardashian (red heart and smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” Another fan commented, “You should have worn the gloves at the carpet.” Other fan wrote, “Your style is very cool (fire emoji).” “Beautiful and stunning”, added another person. “Ohh my dream girl”, wrote other one. Many fans dropped heart emojis on her pictures.

Janhvi recently returned from Maldives and made a glamorous appearance at a beauty awards show on Monday. She wore a mermaid-inspired neon gown and was joined by her close friend Orhan Awatramani on the red carpet. Her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was also vacationing with her in Maldives.

The actor had a productive and memorable year 2022 so far. She received praises for her performance in the film Good Luck Jerry. She was seen in Mili which released in theatres last month. She played the lead role in this survival thriller, produced by her father Boney Kapoor. It marked their first collaboration.

She will be next seen in Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan. The film is slated to release in 2023. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao as her upcoming project. The movie is directed by Sharan Sharma, who helmed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON