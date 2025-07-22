US officials to visit India in August for next round of trade talks

A team of United States officials will visit India in August for the next round of negotiations for the proposed bilateral trade agreement between the two countries, PTI reported on Monday, citing an unidentified official. US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands during a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, DC, US, on February 13, 2025.(Reuters)

"For the next round of talks, US team will visit India in the second half of August," the official said.

The development comes days after a India’s negotiating team returned from Washington on Saturday after concluding a fifth round of trade talks without any significant breakthrough beyond the agreed format of negotiations.

The four-day discussions, led by chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal, failed to resolve persistent disputes over agriculture, automobiles and digital trade, policies that have stalled negotiations since March.

People aware of the matter had told HT that India remains committed to reaching a deal before August 1 if possible, the country will not compromise its core positions under deadline pressure, maintaining that any agreement must be “balanced, long-term, strategic and mutually beneficial.”

The person stressed that negotiators “cannot commit beyond their mandate irrespective of the US tariff threats,” maintaining that any agreement must be “balanced, long-term, strategic and mutually beneficial.”

“Like America, India is also a vibrant democracy where the people’s will is supreme,” a second person, speaking anonymously to HT, had said. “While certain subsistence sectors still need protection from global competition to save the livelihood of millions of poor, there are some sensitive sectors that have legal protection in the national interest.”

On April 2 this year, US President Donald Trump announced high reciprocal tariffs. The implementation of high tariffs was immediately suspended for 90 days till July 9 and later until August 1.

Beyond the potential August 1 levies, Trump has threatened a 10% tariff on all Brics members - including India - for challenging US dollar dominance.

The Trump administration has already sent ultimatum letters to more than two dozen countries, imposing levies ranging from 25% to 50% from August 1. India has so far been spared from these letters, raising hopes that negotiations remain viable.