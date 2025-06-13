‘Shoot it 35 times, go for it’: 4-time NBA champion tells Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to shut out media criticisms

Oklahoma City Thunder fell to a 2-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals, dropping game 3 on the road to the Indiana Pacers. Although favourites heading into this series, the Pacers have played hard and energetic basketball, and have been good value for their lead. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shoots over Aaron Nesmith in NBA Finals game 3.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

A reason for OKC’s struggles in game 3 was a quiet night for star man Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The NBA MVP was held to just 24 points on the night, well off an average of in excess of 30 through these playoffs.

This included a gun-shy fourth quarter, where he attempted only three field goals despite being in touching distance of the Pacers, converting only once. It was a disappointing end to his game, and one which has led to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green to demand more responsibility and attacking intent from a player considered one of the finest scorers in the league.

"Honestly, I think Shai got to be more aggressive," said Green on his podcast. "When I watch that game tonight, I'm like, when's Shai going to come? When is Shai going to do what we know Shai to do? And when I watched that game tonight, I never felt like Shai said, 'I'm taking over this game. I'mma win this game.' And do that.”

‘Don’t fall into the trap…'

Draymond Green suggested that a reason for SGA’s tame night was a reluctance to play like the central star man he is, with media criticism throughout the playoff run regarding the amount of shots he takes and the fouls he draws. However, Green reasoned that such mentality is a must for players with an intention of winning the NBA Finals.

"What I would say to Shai is, don't fall into the trap of the world. Because the media around the NBA Finals is bigger than any NBA game media in history. Don't fall into the trap of what the world is saying —like, 'Yo he's shooting too much, he foul baiting.' F**k that. Yeah, shoot it 35 times. You gotta go for it!" said Green emphatically.

Gilgeous-Alexander has already shown a level of his quality in this series with 34 points and 8 assists in just 36 minutes in game 2, and OKC will need their MVP performing at that level and with that amount of aggression if they wish to go on and lift their first Finals trophy.