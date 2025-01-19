Desmond Bane, Grizzlies return home to face Wolves

Ja Morant's rash of injuries this season has groomed Desmond Bane for another role with the Memphis Grizzlies. HT Image

Bane, a shooting guard, has filled in admirably at point guard in place of Morant, who missed his 18th game of the season Friday at San Antonio with a sore right foot. Bane stepped in for the two-time All-Star and produced as if he's spent his career directing the offense.

Bane finished with a season-high 14 assists two shy of his personal best in a lopsided victory over the Spurs. Bane's steady hand helped the Grizzlies play relatively error free. The team's seven turnovers were a season low.

If Morant is unable to appear in Monday's home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins feels comfortable Bane can handle another assignment directing the show.

"I've got so much faith and trust in Des to be a lead playmaker and an advantage creator for us," Jenkins said. "And he's getting to the point of attack at the rim and kicking out for threes. That's been awesome to watch."

The 140-112 loss the Grizzlies handed the Spurs was San Antonio's largest margin of defeat this season. In addition to his 14 assists, Bane finished with 22 points, the eighth time in the last nine games he's scored 20 or more points.

Bane's offensive consistency also has provided a boost for the Grizzlies, who have won three of their last four, all on the road.

Memphis opens a four-game homestand with the game against the Timberwolves. In addition to Bane, the Grizzlies hope to get another strong contribution from Santi Aldama.

Aldama dropped in a career-high 29 points along with eight rebounds in the win over the Spurs. He made 10 of 19 shots, including five 3-pointers, and sparked a 20-5 run that began in the third quarter and put the Grizzlies comfortably ahead.

"He's been very consistent all season long," Jenkins said. "I love the confidence he is playing with on the offensive end. Fiery Santi is the best one the one that has that fuel.

"When we are playing with pace and playing with movement, you've seen all season long he can flourish in close out situations. When he comes with the mentality of being aggressive, you get to see these results and the impact he can have."

After defeating the New York Knicks 116-99 Friday night, the Timberwolves fell to the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 124-117 on Saturday night. Anthony Edwards had 36 points, 13 boards and seven assists against the Knicks, but despite strong performances Saturday from Edwards and Julius Randle, Minnesota was unable to win a second straight game of a back-to-back.

Edwards led the Timberwolves with 28 points and Randle nearly added a triple-double with 20 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists.

Minnesota was forced to play a second straight game without point guard Donte DiVincenzo, who is out with a left big toe sprain. But Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said the team's undoing came on the boards.

"I really thought the game came unglued for us with our inability to rebound defensively," Finch said. "They had six offensive rebounds in the fourth quarter and scored on all of them."

