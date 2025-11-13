Paolo Banchero exits early with groin strain as Orlando Magic win vs New York Knicks

Paolo Banchero injury update: The Orlando Magic walked out of Madison Square Garden 124-107, one of their best away wins of the season against the New York Knicks. But the night did not end with the usual celebration. The focus turned toward Paolo Banchero, who exited the game early after a groin strain. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero sustained a groin injury in the game against the New York Knicks.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Paolo Banchero’s groin injury vs the Knicks

The Orlando Magic were coming off a stretch where Banchero had pushed through heavy minutes. He started the night as usual, logging 12 minutes and scoring four points for his team.

But midway through the second quarter, the 2023 Rookie of the Year exited with what the team later described as a left groin strain.

There was no visible contact. He simply checked out and did not return. That left the Magic to lean on depth faster than expected.

Inside the win at Madison Square Garden

Following Banchero's injury, Franz Wagner ended up carrying a big share of the load. Still wearing the protective mask from his nose fracture in Portland, he put up 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Desmond Bane chipped in across the board with 22 points, six rebounds, and eight assists. Anthony Black added a spark off the bench, scoring 17 points and three 3-pointers along the way.

The Magic jumped on New York early. They used pace to disrupt the Knicks and built a 20-point lead before halftime. Before tipoff, Banchero noted, via team reporter Dan Savage, how important it would be to “be the aggressors,” as per a Sports Illustrated report.

Paolo Banchero’s injury history

This latest groin strain joins a long run of setbacks for him: an ankle issue in late 2022, a back problem the following spring, and another ankle hit in November 2023. Then came the oblique strain last October and yet another ankle concern earlier this April, Fox Sports reported.

The Magic return home for an NBA Cup matchup against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, with a 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Banchero’s status for that game remains uncertain, but evaluations are ongoing.

