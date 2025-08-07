Giannis Antetokounmpo’s top landing spots: From New York Knicks to Atlanta Hawks
Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the Milwaukee Bucks is uncertain, with speculation about potential trades involving teams like the Knicks and Nets
Rumors and speculation are rife about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s uncertain future with the Milwaukee Bucks. As per ESPN’s Shams Charania, “Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere, with more of the same earlier this week.” If, in case, he were to request a trade or announcement at the end of the event, here are a few teams Antetokounmpo could find himself at home with:
New York Knicks
In exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns, Danny Wolf, 2026 first-round swap (NYK), 2028 first-round swap (worst of NYK and BKN), 2030 first-round swap (NYK), the Knicks could receive Antetokounmpo while the Brooklyn Nets get Josh Hart, 2026 second-round pick (MIL via NYK), 2026 second-round pick (MIN via NYK).
Brooklyn Nets
In exchange for Michael Porter Jr., 2027 first-round pick (top-1 protected), 2027 first-round pick (via NYK), 2029 first-round pick (top-1 protected), 2029 first-round pick (via HOU), 2031 first-round pick (top-1 protected).
“The Nets have picks to burn and the need for a superstar, but sending out all this draft capital for Antetokounmpo would admittedly be a massive pivot. The most important component of a quality roster is a superstar, though, and the Nets would certainly be getting one in Giannis,” wrote Grant Hughes from the Bleacher Report.
Atlanta Hawks
In exchange for Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, 2026 first-round swap (most favorable of Milwaukee’s own and New Orleans), 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans), 2030 first-round pick.
San Antonio Spurs
In exchange for Harrison Barnes, Stephon Castle, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, 2027 first-round pick (via ATL), 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (most favorable of SAC or SAS).
Miami Heat
In exchange for Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, 2027 first-round swap, 2029 first-round swap, 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round swap, 2032 first-round pick.
“This deal allows Miami to retain Norman Powell, which mitigates Herro's loss a bit. If the Heat orient the offense around an on-ball version of Antetokounmpo, they should be able to get at least as much juice out of it as they did when Jimmy Butler, essentially a non-shooter, paired with Adebayo on a couple of Finals teams,” wrote Hughes.
With contribution from Stuti Gupta