Giannis Antetokounmpo’s top landing spots: From New York Knicks to Atlanta Hawks

Rumors and speculation are rife about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s uncertain future with the Milwaukee Bucks. As per ESPN’s Shams Charania, “Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere, with more of the same earlier this week.” If, in case, he were to request a trade or announcement at the end of the event, here are a few teams Antetokounmpo could find himself at home with: File photo of Giannis Antetokounmpo(AP)

New York Knicks

In exchange for Karl-Anthony Towns, Danny Wolf, 2026 first-round swap (NYK), 2028 first-round swap (worst of NYK and BKN), 2030 first-round swap (NYK), the Knicks could receive Antetokounmpo while the Brooklyn Nets get Josh Hart, 2026 second-round pick (MIL via NYK), 2026 second-round pick (MIN via NYK).

Brooklyn Nets

In exchange for Michael Porter Jr., 2027 first-round pick (top-1 protected), 2027 first-round pick (via NYK), 2029 first-round pick (top-1 protected), 2029 first-round pick (via HOU), 2031 first-round pick (top-1 protected).

“The Nets have picks to burn and the need for a superstar, but sending out all this draft capital for Antetokounmpo would admittedly be a massive pivot. The most important component of a quality roster is a superstar, though, and the Nets would certainly be getting one in Giannis,” wrote Grant Hughes from the Bleacher Report.

Atlanta Hawks

In exchange for Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, 2026 first-round swap (most favorable of Milwaukee’s own and New Orleans), 2027 first-round pick (least favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans), 2030 first-round pick.

San Antonio Spurs

In exchange for Harrison Barnes, Stephon Castle, Keldon Johnson, Jeremy Sochan, 2027 first-round pick (via ATL), 2029 first-round pick, 2031 first-round pick (most favorable of SAC or SAS).

Miami Heat

In exchange for Tyler Herro, Andrew Wiggins, Kel'el Ware, 2027 first-round swap, 2029 first-round swap, 2030 first-round pick, 2031 first-round swap, 2032 first-round pick.

“This deal allows Miami to retain Norman Powell, which mitigates Herro's loss a bit. If the Heat orient the offense around an on-ball version of Antetokounmpo, they should be able to get at least as much juice out of it as they did when Jimmy Butler, essentially a non-shooter, paired with Adebayo on a couple of Finals teams,” wrote Hughes.

With contribution from Stuti Gupta