Giannis Antetokounmpo's sudden visit to Michael Jordan's hometown stuns young hoppers: Watch

Just days after Luka Doncic's visit to the Windy City caused a stir, another NBA superstar followed suit, this time Giannis Antetokounmpo. Giannis Antetokounmpo, of Greece, who plays with the Milwaukee Bucks, attends the inauguration of a renovated basketball court in Rio de Janeiro, Monday, June 9, 2025. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)(AP)

The Milwaukee Bucks’ MVP made a surprise appearance at Whitney Young High School on the city’s West Side. The visit was part of a Nike Elite Training event celebrating the launch of the Giannis Freak 7 sneaker. As a group of local young athletes geared up to hit the court, none other than the ‘Greek Freak’ himself stepped into the gym.

Whitney Young’s head coach, Tyrone Slaughter, captured the scene as Giannis walked in and stunned the kids.

Why Giannis Antetokounmpo suddenly visit Chicago

Even though the Chicago Bulls currently lack a marquee name, recent visits by players like Doncic and Antetokounmpo are a strong reminder of how deep Chicago's roots run in the basketball world.

And it’s not just about selling shoes. It’s about connecting with the next generation, and seeing those kids light up at events like this reminds us why that matters. Props to both Nike and Jordan Brand for making moments like these happen for the local community.

Notably, last month, during a livestream with popular streamer IShowSpeed, he revealed that he’s about to meet his idol for the first time.

“Michael Jordan is coming,” Giannis said with excitement. “I swear to God.”

When IShowSpeed asked if he could tag along, Giannis responded, “If you're here tomorrow, come with me. This is set by Nike, for real. Don't come to Jordan and start barking. He's gonna choke you. This is my first formal meeting. I shake his hand one time but I never met him.”

Giannis opened up about everything from his admiration for Florida’s tax laws to the energy of playing in New York City. When asked directly about his plans, he kept it brief and honest: “Probably. We'll see. I love Milwaukee.”