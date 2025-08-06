Why doesn't Shedeur Sanders want dad Deion at Browns training camp

Deion Sanders recently made a visit to see his son Shilo play in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp. Hence, many viewers were left shocked when he failed to return the same favour to his other son, Shedeur, over at the Cleveland Browns’ camp as well. In a recent conversation, Shedeur revealed the reason he doesn’t want his dad to visit him right now. Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders walks on the field after a practice at the team's NFL football training camp Friday, July 25, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)(AP)

Why doesn’t Shedeur Sanders want his dad, Deion, to visit him?

"I don't want him coming to see me right now because I want to get to where I want to go, then for him to see me. I don't want him to come and see me get a couple reps, and he is cheering like a good dad. Like, nah, you can't be proud of me right now. I got to get to where I'm going, and I know it's a lot I got to do to get there,” Shedeur said on Monday, as reported by ESPN.

"It's kind of like I just want everything that I'm doing to be just focus on this time, and I don't want no distractions because we know how the media, we know how everybody would take it and take away from the team, just from him being my own dad showing up. So, it is a gift and a curse at the same time."

Shedeur Sanders’s NFL performance board

Regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in this year’s draft before his fall to the fifth round, Shedeur ended up with the Browns as their 144th pick. After the conclusion of the first week of training camp, he is now the only quarterback in the team’s four-way competition for the position who hasn’t had any reps with the first-team offense.

“It's definitely stay focused mentally,” Shedeur said on his father’s recent surgery to remove a tumor from his bladder. “Dad, he's one person that he'll handle his, we handle what we got to. So, it was something that we really ain't even have a formal conversation about because it was like, 'Y'all need to focus on what y'all can focus on. Can't sit here and feel sorry for me, and then that's affecting y'all doing that.'”

