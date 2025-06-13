Is Giannis Antetokounmpo leaving the Bucks? Trade rumours explode after insider's bombshell prediction

Giannis Antetokounmpo's future at the Milwaukee Bucks remains uncertain as of the moment according to claims made by insiders. Although some have claimed that the two-time NBA MVP will continue with the team he has been loyal to for all these years, others say that he might be looking for a trade deal or a way out instead. Insiders suggest Giannis Antetokounmpo may explore options beyond the Milwaukee Bucks after their third consecutive first-round playoff exit. (AP)

“The two-time NBA MVP has not made any firm decisions on his Bucks future after the franchise's third consecutive postseason exit in the first round, but, for the first time in his career, Antetokounmpo is open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere,” league sources told ESPN. Although nothing concrete has been stated as of now, it’s clear that Antetokounmpo isn’t placing all his cards on the Bucks anymore and is willing to look beyond for possible offers as well.

Bucks & Giannis’ reps set for offseason talks: What’s next?

During a recent televised interview with ESPN, NBA Insider Brian Windhorst provided a quite contrary view by claiming that the Bucks were not looking at having any discussions on the matter at the moment. “Right now, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade market, there is no Giannis Antetokounmpo trade discussions. He has not asked for it. The Bucks are not looking to trade him,” he said.

The probability of Antetokounmpo being moved around remains highest till draft night in June and depends entirely on league movements. “The Bucks and Antetokounmpo's representatives, Giorgios Panou and Alex Saratsis are expected to sit down during the offseason to discuss the future," sources told ESPN.

Considering his impressive stats of 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 34.2 minutes per game during the 2024-25 season, teams would ideally be grabbing at the opportunity to sign a contract with Antetokounmpo during the offseason, if he were to be released.

By Stuti Gupta