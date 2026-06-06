Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting married at Madison Square Garden? Inside report of 1,000-guest wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are at the centre of major wedding speculation after a TMZ report claimed the celebrity couple could be planning a massive ceremony at New York’s Madison Square Garden. Travis Kelce (R) of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts as Singer Taylor Swift looks on during the fourth quarter in Game Three in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 23, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Getty Images via AFP)

According to the outlet, sources with direct knowledge alleged that between 1,100 and 1,200 guests are expected to attend a possible July 3 wedding event for the pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed an engagement or announced any official wedding plans.

Why Madison Square Garden is reportedly part of the plans TMZ reported that Madison Square Garden was allegedly chosen because of its privacy and security advantages.

The outlet claimed the venue offers limited visibility for photographers because there are “no windows” overlooking the main event areas. Underground parking would also reportedly allow celebrity guests to arrive and leave without attracting large crowds.

According to the report, the couple has also avoided sending traditional paper invitations. Instead, invitees were allegedly contacted through text messages in an effort to keep details of the event private.

Also Read: Inside Travis Kelce's lavish $125K gift to Taylor Swift: Elizabeth Taylor's opals

The security planning may involve both private firms and coordination with the New York Police Department, with possible road closures around the arena if the event takes place.

Celebrity guest list The rumored guest list has already generated attention online.

Model Karlie Kloss and singer Benson Boone had allegedly received invitations to the event. The mention of Kloss especially drew attention from fans because of years of speculation surrounding her friendship with Swift.

Actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry Teller may not have secured invitations, though no official guest list has been released.

Also Read: Taylor Swift is planning something very different ahead of her wedding with Travis Kelce. Here's what she has in mind.

Madison Square Garden would also hold symbolic importance for Swift. The Grammy-winning singer has performed at the iconic New York venue multiple times during her career, making it one of her best-known concert locations.

Swift and Kelce first went public with their relationship in 2023 and have remained regular subjects of celebrity and sports headlines ever since.