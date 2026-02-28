Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: Pima County officials take massive action after Jonathan Lee Riches reports
Nancy Guthrie case update: Pima County Sheriff's department has created a no-parking zone on several streets in the Catalina Foothills Estates neighborhood
Nancy Guthrie case update: Days after a pizza was ordered for self-proclaimed investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, aka JLR Investigates, at Guthrie's home, Pima County officials issued a stern statement. On Friday, the sheriff's department published a new ‘no parking zone map’, asking media and streamers to avoid the crime scene.
In a press release, officials stated that the Pima County Department of Transportation has created a no-parking zone on several streets in the Catalina Foothills Estates neighborhood surrounding the Nancy Guthrie residence. The department added that dozens of ‘media and “streamers” have been camped out on North Camino Escalante for several weeks after an intensive search began Feb. 1 for Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC Today Show host Savannah Guthrie’.
“Streamers and media members have set up tents, generators, and sometimes satellite trucks along the road, creating severe congestion and safety concerns, and at times blockages of the quiet neighborhood road,” the release further noted.
An attempt starting February 21 to convert North Camino Escalante to one-way traffic failed to alleviate the problems, as parking and congestion spread to connecting roads and cul-de-sacs. The no-parking zone covers county-maintained roads between North Campbell Avenue on the east and North Camino Miraval on the west, and East Camino Miraval on the south and East Camino La Zorrela on the north. It includes all connecting cul-de-sacs.
Affected roads are
N. Camino Miraval
E. Camino Miraval
N. Campbell Avenue
E. Camino La Zorrela
N. Mina Vista
N. Camino Escalante
N. Camino El Ganado
Some roads and cul-de-sacs in the area are private, and residents must coordinate with the Pima County Sheriff’s Office to prevent parking on those streets.
Signs will be posted at each intersection to alert motorists that parking is prohibited. Violators will be ticketed and face a $250 fine.
The county cited legal authority under County Code, which allows the County Engineer to make traffic control changes for public safety, and Pima County Ordinance 10.40.050(A), which empowers the Sheriff’s Department to enforce the restriction.
The measure aims to protect public safety and restore normal access for emergency vehicles, fire trucks, school buses, trash trucks, postal service, and other service vehicles.
Media and streamers may still access the neighborhood and report from the public right-of-way but must park legally outside the zone, use ridesharing/taxi services, or be dropped off.
Residents in the zone should notify service companies (pool, exterminator, landscaping) to park in driveways during the restriction. The zone will remain in effect until no longer needed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORYash Nitish Bajaj
Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun.Read More