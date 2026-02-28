Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: Pima County officials take massive action after Jonathan Lee Riches reports

Nancy Guthrie case update: Days after a pizza was ordered for self-proclaimed investigator Jonathan Lee Riches, aka JLR Investigates, at Guthrie's home, Pima County officials issued a stern statement. On Friday, the sheriff's department published a new ‘no parking zone map’, asking media and streamers to avoid the crime scene. In an aerial view, a Comcast vehicle sits in the driveway of Nancy Guthrie's home on February 26 (Getty Images via AFP)

In a press release, officials stated that the Pima County Department of Transportation has created a no-parking zone on several streets in the Catalina Foothills Estates neighborhood surrounding the Nancy Guthrie residence. The department added that dozens of ‘media and “streamers” have been camped out on North Camino Escalante for several weeks after an intensive search began Feb. 1 for Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC Today Show host Savannah Guthrie’.

“Streamers and media members have set up tents, generators, and sometimes satellite trucks along the road, creating severe congestion and safety concerns, and at times blockages of the quiet neighborhood road,” the release further noted.

An attempt starting February 21 to convert North Camino Escalante to one-way traffic failed to alleviate the problems, as parking and congestion spread to connecting roads and cul-de-sacs. The no-parking zone covers county-maintained roads between North Campbell Avenue on the east and North Camino Miraval on the west, and East Camino Miraval on the south and East Camino La Zorrela on the north. It includes all connecting cul-de-sacs.

Affected roads are N. Camino Miraval

E. Camino Miraval

N. Campbell Avenue

E. Camino La Zorrela

N. Mina Vista

N. Camino Escalante

N. Camino El Ganado

Some roads and cul-de-sacs in the area are private, and residents must coordinate with the Pima County Sheriff’s Office to prevent parking on those streets.

Signs will be posted at each intersection to alert motorists that parking is prohibited. Violators will be ticketed and face a $250 fine.

The county cited legal authority under County Code, which allows the County Engineer to make traffic control changes for public safety, and Pima County Ordinance 10.40.050(A), which empowers the Sheriff’s Department to enforce the restriction.

The measure aims to protect public safety and restore normal access for emergency vehicles, fire trucks, school buses, trash trucks, postal service, and other service vehicles.

Media and streamers may still access the neighborhood and report from the public right-of-way but must park legally outside the zone, use ridesharing/taxi services, or be dropped off.

Residents in the zone should notify service companies (pool, exterminator, landscaping) to park in driveways during the restriction. The zone will remain in effect until no longer needed.