Nancy Guthrie: Activity outside Catalina home as PCSD Sheriff talks backpack clue; ‘what's happening?’

'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing for 31 days since being last seen outside her home in Catalina, Arizona on February 1. With a reward of $1 million on offer from the family on top of $100,000 from FBI, the 84-year-old's home near Tucson has a major attraction for searchers. Catalina Ochoa visits a memorial for Nancy Guthrie in front of the KVOA news station on March 3. (Getty Images via AFP)

Jonathan Lee Riches, a private investigative journalist, reported on social media that people from across different states are coming to Catalina to look for Nancy Guthrie. Riches has been covering the developments in the case for the past three weeks.

Riches reported that early on Tuesday, a group of people arrived at the address of Nancy Guthrie with metal detectors. They went up to the door of Nancy Guthrie and conducted an extensive search of the home compound.