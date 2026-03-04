Nancy Guthrie: Activity outside Catalina home as PCSD Sheriff talks backpack clue; ‘what's happening?’
Searchers and media gathered outside Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home Tuesday as PCSD Sheriff spoke on a key Walmart backpack clue tied to the suspect.
'Today' show host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing for 31 days since being last seen outside her home in Catalina, Arizona on February 1. With a reward of $1 million on offer from the family on top of $100,000 from FBI, the 84-year-old's home near Tucson has a major attraction for searchers.
Jonathan Lee Riches, a private investigative journalist, reported on social media that people from across different states are coming to Catalina to look for Nancy Guthrie. Riches has been covering the developments in the case for the past three weeks.
Riches reported that early on Tuesday, a group of people arrived at the address of Nancy Guthrie with metal detectors. They went up to the door of Nancy Guthrie and conducted an extensive search of the home compound.
Riches also shared the photo of a searcher who purportedly arrived from California and is "contracted with ABC News." Ht.com cannot independently verify the information. The photos shared by Riches from the street outside the home showed at least seven to 10 people, either as searchers or as reporters. Many vehicles were also parked.
Sheriff Chris Nanos Talks Investigation
On Tuesday, the Pima County Sheriff's Department sat with NBC for an interview discussing the mystery of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance. The PCSD has been working on the case alongside the FBI's field office in Phoenix, Arizona, with Fox News earlier reporting that a task force has been formed with agents and officers from the PCSD and FBI.
A key clue in the investigation has been the door cam footage of the suspect from Nancy Guthrie's home on the night she disappeared. Detectives have been trying to identify the masked suspect using clues from his appearances. A backpack that the male suspect was carrying has become a major clue alongside the pair of black gloves he was wearing.
Update On Backpack Clue
While a pair of gloves matching the ones the suspect is seen wearing, the door cam video recovered outside Nancy Guthrie's home has been sent for genetic genealogy testing, Sheriff Nanos provided an update on the 25 ltrs "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" in the NBC interview.
"We've now learned that maybe it wasn't purchased out of Walmart," Nanos told NBC's Liz Kreutz." That backpack new, is exclusive to Walmart, but who's to say I didn't buy it and put it on eBay? … That's what we're looking at."
