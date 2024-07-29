Who is Abhishek Gupta, owner of Rau's IAS coaching centre, where 3 aspirants died?

The Delhi police arrested the CEO and owner of Rau's IAS coaching centre, Abhishek Gupta, and his co-ordinator Deshpal Singh, on Sunday, a day after three UPSC aspirants died after being trapped in the flooded basement of the centre amid heavy rainfall. The duo was produced before a magisterial court shortly after their arrest and was remanded to 14 days judicial custody. Abhishek Gupta, owner of Rau's IAS coaching centre.

Who is Abhishek Gupta?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Abhishek Gupta has been the CEO and owner of the Rau's IAS Study Circle since February 2009. Previously, he has worked as an analyst at Watson Wyatt from 2004 to 2006 and then at Evalueserve for a year. Abhishek Gupta has also worked at Jones Lang LaSalle in the corporate solutions department from 2007 to 2008. He did his schooling at the Modern School in Delhi between 1988 and 2001, his LinkedIn profile says. Abhishek Gupta also did his graduation from the Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies between 2001 and 2004.

The tragedy at the coaching centre took place on Saturday after the basement of the institute was inundated following heavy rainfall in the national capital. The Delhi fire department received a call regarding the waterlogging around 7 pm, with reports of two or three students being trapped in a flooded basement. Upon arrival, they found the basement full of water. While the efforts to pump out the water were initially hampered as rainwater continued to flow into the basement, they managed to reduce it after a few hours and retrieved the bodies of the three students.

According to the police, there were around 30 students in the coaching centre, of whom 12 to 14 were rescued and taken to a hospital. Meanwhile, other students managed to escape.

The incident has pushed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to take strict action on illegally run basements of coaching centres across the national capital. On Sunday, the MCD sealed 13 such centres in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police arrested five more persons in connection with the case.