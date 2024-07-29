Delhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE updates: MCD seals 13 coaching institutes' basements after 3 aspirants' death
Delhi coaching centre tragedy updates: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday sealed the basements of 13 other civil service coaching centres in Delhi, after the tragic death of 3 students in a waterlogged basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. The crackdown by the authorities came after mounting pressure from student's protesting, demanding justice from the government and action against illegally used basements....Read More
Rau's IAS coaching centre, had at least 30 students, out of which 12 to 14 were rescued and taken to the hospital, and others managed to escape. However, three students died due to being trapped in the flooded basement.
The incident happened at 6:35 pm on Saturday after rainwater filled the basement of the coaching centre. The police and the fire department officials received a call at around 7:10 pm.
Water was immediately pumped out from the basement, but an NDRF team had to be called as the rescuers were in need of divers to reach the students.
The basement in question, had been marked as a parking and storage area as per the building plan submitted to get a No-Objection-Certificate (NOC) but was used as a library.
Coaching centre deaths LIVE updates: Biometric systems led to trapping of 3 IAS aspirants who died in coaching centre, say student protestors
Coaching centre deaths LIVE updates: Students in Old Rajinder Nagar, protesting against the government and coaching centres for the death of 3 civil service aspirants on Saturday, have alleged that biometric access systems were one of the causes of the tragic incident.
Student, Manish Kumar, was quoted by news agency ANI, saying, “What happened on 27 July was that the biometric got blocked, because of which students got trapped inside when the basement was being flooded with water. Alternatives of biometrics need to be ensured so that another such tragedy can be averted.”
Coaching centre deaths LIVE updates: Owners of basement libraries ask students to vacate as authorities crackdown on bylaw violations
Coaching centre deaths LIVE updates: The owners of basement libraries have asked students to vacate after Delhi government authorities have begun to crackdown on those in violation of building bylaws.
The crackdown comes in the wake of the tragic death of 3 civil service aspirants in the flooded basement of their Rau's IAS coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi
Coaching centre deaths LIVE updates: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena asks Divisional Commissioner to submit report on death of 3 students by July 30
Coaching centre deaths LIVE updates: Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has asked the Divisional Commissioner to submit a report by July 30 investigating the deaths of three students after they were trapped in a flooded basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.
The Lt Governor has promised that the guilty will receive the appropriate punishment. He called the tragic incident, “unpardonable” and said that no such issue should be covered up.
Coaching centre deaths LIVE updates: MCD seals 13 more basements of coaching centres as student protesters demand action
Coaching centre deaths LIVE updates: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed off the basements of 13 civil service coaching centres in Delhi, after the death of 3 students in a waterlogged basement in Old Rajendra Nagar.
The decision comes after mounting pressure from student's protesting, asking from action against landowners and coaching centre using basements to run classes, while they are not registered for commercial activity.