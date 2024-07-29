Delhi Rau's IAS centre flooding LIVE updates: MCD seals 13 coaching institutes' basements after 3 aspirants' death

Coaching centre deaths LIVE updates: 3 students died after the basement of a civil services coaching class was flooded on Saturday. The MCD has sealed the basements of 13 other coaching centres as well. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Delhi coaching centre tragedy updates: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday sealed the basements of 13 other civil service coaching centres in Delhi, after the tragic death of 3 students in a waterlogged basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajendra Nagar, Delhi. The crackdown by the authorities came after mounting pressure from student's protesting, demanding justice from the government and action against illegally used basements....Read More

Rau's IAS coaching centre, had at least 30 students, out of which 12 to 14 were rescued and taken to the hospital, and others managed to escape. However, three students died due to being trapped in the flooded basement.

The incident happened at 6:35 pm on Saturday after rainwater filled the basement of the coaching centre. The police and the fire department officials received a call at around 7:10 pm.

Water was immediately pumped out from the basement, but an NDRF team had to be called as the rescuers were in need of divers to reach the students.

The basement in question, had been marked as a parking and storage area as per the building plan submitted to get a No-Objection-Certificate (NOC) but was used as a library.