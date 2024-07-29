Video: Moment Rau's IAS faculty learned about flooding in coaching centre during live class

In a widely circulated video on social media, a faculty member of Rau's IAS coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar can be seen interrupted by news of rain-induced flooding during a live class, which led to the deaths of three UPSC civil services aspirants. Investigation underway into factors contributing to deaths of students at Rau's IAS Study Circle

In the edited video clip, which is being widely circulated online, the faculty member is informed about the incident at the centre but initially perceived it as a minor issue related to rain. He continues with the virtual class, apparently recorded at the coaching centre.

"The sewer line is blocked, roads are jammed, and the gate is broken. I've been informed to end the class early; otherwise, we won't be able to reach home. So, what to do? Let's continue with the lecture and see what happens," the educator said in the video, the authenticity of which HT could not independently verify.

However, a few minutes later, he was forced to end the class midway, which had started at 6pm.

The coaching centre has allegedly deleted the video from its YouTube channel.

Rau's IAS says fully cooperating in probe

The rain-induced flooding took place at Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday, where two female and one male UPSC CSE aspirants, Tanya Soni, Nevin Dalvin, and Shreya Yadav, died after being trapped inside library in the basement during a sudden downpour in Delhi.

In a statement on Sunday, Rau's IAS expressed condolences and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

"Our thoughts are profoundly with the families during this incredibly difficult time," the statement read.

The police have arrested the owner and the coordinator of Rau's IAS Study Circle, charging them with culpable homicide and other offenses. The absence of proper drainage systems, safety measures, and adherence to norms were cited as factors contributing to the aspirants death.

What caused the sudden flooding in Rau's IAS basement library?

In a video that surfaced online, an SUV is seen passing by, causing a large amount of water to hit the gate of a coaching institute. The gate breaks under the pressure, allowing water to rush into the basement.

Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, said that they received a call around 7:10pm about heavy rain in the Karol Bagh area and reports of students trapped in a flooded basement. When they arrived, the basement was full of water. Their efforts to pump out the water were initially hindered as rainwater continued to flow into the basement. Once the road water receded, they managed to reduce the water level from 12 feet to 8 feet and retrieved the bodies of the students.

Police said they are undergoing CCTV footage to ascertain what lead to deadly rush of rainwater.